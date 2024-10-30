Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today October 30, 2024: Exciting Rewards Await

With October winding down and winter approaching, Garena Free Fire MAX is gearing up for new seasonal changes. November’s Boyaah Pass will soon be live, bringing a fresh wave of events, updates, and rewards to elevate the player experience. Just ahead of Diwali, Free Fire MAX has launched the Feathered Aura Faded Wheel event, offering unique prizes and in-game items for players to enjoy. Read on for details on the event and how to make the most of the redeem codes available today.

Feathered Aura Faded Wheel Event Details and Rewards

The Feathered Aura Faded Wheel event went live on October 29 and will continue until November 5, giving players an exclusive chance to earn premium rewards. Key items in this event include the Feathered Aura Arrival Animation and the Motorbike – Aura of Chaos, both available through spins. Additional rewards such as 2x Magic Cube Fragments, 2x Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, Loot Box – Frozen Fox, and 3x Supply Crates are also part of the prize pool. To participate, players must spend diamonds for each spin, with prices increasing as the spins progress.

Redeem Codes for Garena Free Fire MAX on October 30

Here are the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30. Redeem them to access exciting rewards and elevate your gameplay:

VFGVJMCKDMHN

NDJDFBGJFJFK

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F10IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FXCVBNMKDSXC

FOKMJNBVCXSD

FFTQT5IRMCNX

FF7WSMOCN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFAOES11YL2D

FFX6OC2IIVYU

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes

To redeem your Garena Free Fire MAX codes and claim your rewards, follow these steps carefully: