Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today October 30, 2024: Exciting Rewards Await

30/10/2024
Hardik Mitra
2 Min Read
Add Comment
30/10/2024
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today October 30, 2024: Exciting Rewards Await

With October winding down and winter approaching, Garena Free Fire MAX is gearing up for new seasonal changes. November’s Boyaah Pass will soon be live, bringing a fresh wave of events, updates, and rewards to elevate the player experience. Just ahead of Diwali, Free Fire MAX has launched the Feathered Aura Faded Wheel event, offering unique prizes and in-game items for players to enjoy. Read on for details on the event and how to make the most of the redeem codes available today.

Feathered Aura Faded Wheel Event Details and Rewards

The Feathered Aura Faded Wheel event went live on October 29 and will continue until November 5, giving players an exclusive chance to earn premium rewards. Key items in this event include the Feathered Aura Arrival Animation and the Motorbike – Aura of Chaos, both available through spins. Additional rewards such as 2x Magic Cube Fragments, 2x Skull Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, Loot Box – Frozen Fox, and 3x Supply Crates are also part of the prize pool. To participate, players must spend diamonds for each spin, with prices increasing as the spins progress.

Redeem Codes for Garena Free Fire MAX on October 30

Here are the latest Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 30. Redeem them to access exciting rewards and elevate your gameplay:

  • VFGVJMCKDMHN
  • NDJDFBGJFJFK
  • ERTYHJNBVCDS
  • F10IUJHGVCDSE
  • F7UIJHBGFDFR
  • FXCVBNMKDSXC
  • FOKMJNBVCXSD
  • FFTQT5IRMCNX
  • FF7WSMOCN44Z
  • FFA9UVHX4H7D
  • FFAOES11YL2D
  • FFX6OC2IIVYU

How to Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes

To redeem your Garena Free Fire MAX codes and claim your rewards, follow these steps carefully:

  • Login to your Garena Free Fire MAX account to ensure rewards are properly credited. Guest accounts are not eligible for redemptions.
  • Visit the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website: https://reward.ff.garena.com.
  • Log in using Google, Facebook, VK, or other linked accounts.
  • Enter your 12- or 16-digit redeem code in the specified box to unlock in-game rewards.
  • Click ‘OK’ to complete the redemption. Your rewards should arrive in your in-game mail within 24 hours.
  • Check back regularly for updates and more Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes to keep your gameplay fresh and engaging.
FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Hardik

Hardik Mitra

With 8 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown PC-Tablet's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024
5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024
5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection
5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection
5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now
5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now
Top 5 OTT Releases This Week (Oct 21-27): Zwigato, Hellbound Season 2 & More Streaming Now
Top 5 OTT Releases This Week (Oct 21-27): Zwigato, Hellbound Season 2 & More Streaming Now
5 Best Camera Phones Under ₹60,000 in October 2024
5 Best Camera Phones Under ₹60,000 in October 2024
Top 4 Noise Cancelling Headphones Under 40000 in October 2024
Top 4 Noise Cancelling Headphones Under 40000 in October 2024
View all stories
5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024 5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection 5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now Top 5 OTT Releases This Week (Oct 21-27): Zwigato, Hellbound Season 2 & More Streaming Now 5 Best Camera Phones Under ₹60,000 in October 2024 Top 4 Noise Cancelling Headphones Under 40000 in October 2024