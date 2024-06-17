Google Pixel 8a Now Available on Flipkart for Under Rs 50,000 with Exciting Offers

Google Pixel 8a Now Available on Flipkart for Under Rs 50,000 with...

Google’s latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 8a, is creating a buzz in the Indian market with its attractive pricing on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering the phone for under Rs 50,000, along with a slew of bank offers and exchange discounts.

The Deal Breakdown:

The Pixel 8a, launched earlier this year, is originally priced at Rs 52,999 for the base variant. However, Flipkart is offering an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. Additionally, there’s an exchange discount of up to Rs 20,000, depending on the model and condition of your old phone.

Combining these offers, the effective price of the Pixel 8a can go as low as Rs 30,000, making it an enticing option for budget-conscious consumers seeking a premium smartphone experience.

- Ads -

Pixel 8a: A Quick Overview:

The Pixel 8a boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colors. It is powered by Google’s Tensor G3 chip, ensuring fast performance and efficient multitasking.

One of the phone’s highlights is its camera capabilities. It features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens, known for producing stunning photos with exceptional detail and clarity. The 13MP front camera is perfect for selfies and video calls.

The Pixel 8a also comes with the latest Android 14 operating system, promising a clean and intuitive user interface, along with regular software updates and security patches directly from Google.

Why This Deal is Worth Considering:

The Pixel 8a offers a compelling package of features, including a powerful processor, impressive camera performance, and a user-friendly software experience. With Flipkart’s current offers, the phone’s affordability makes it an even more attractive proposition.

If you’re looking for a premium smartphone experience without breaking the bank, the Google Pixel 8a on Flipkart might be the perfect choice for you.