GTA Online: Agents of Sabotage Launches December 10

A new chapter unfolds in GTA Online as Agents of Sabotage hits the scene on December 10. This latest update promises an exhilarating blend of action, covert operations, and a gripping storyline that will captivate fans of the franchise. Players will find themselves entangled in the exploits of Jodi Marshall, a former FIB operative turned rogue, who is hell-bent on taking revenge on her past handlers. Armed with backdoor access to sensitive Bureau files, Jodi has no qualms about using this insider knowledge to further her own ambitions.

This update also reintroduces familiar faces, exciting new locations, and advanced clandestine tech, making Agents of Sabotage one of the most anticipated updates for GTA Online. Here’s everything you need to know.

Take Over the Darnell Bros Garment Factory

As part of the Agents of Sabotage storyline, players can take ownership of the Darnell Bros Garment Factory, an iconic location from Los Santos’ underworld. Known for being the birthplace of some of the city’s most legendary heists, the Darnell Bros Garment Factory now becomes your covert base of operations. From this strategic location, players can plan their missions, upgrade their arsenal, and deploy advanced gadgets to infiltrate and execute daring schemes. This facility is essential for accessing the missions tied to Jodi Marshall’s revenge arc.

Team Up with Jodi Marshall and Pavel

What makes this update even more thrilling is the dynamic duo you’ll work with throughout your missions. Jodi Marshall, the former FIB operative, brings her vast network and insider knowledge to the table, while Pavel, your loyal first mate from The Cayo Perico Heist, returns to help you navigate Los Santos’ dangerous criminal landscape. Together, this team combines experience, skills, and cutting-edge resources to target high-profile heists and lucrative opportunities across the city.

Leverage Clandestine Tech and Go Big

Innovation is key in Agents of Sabotage, as players will gain access to the latest clandestine tech. From enhanced surveillance tools to gadgets that allow for seamless infiltration, these resources will give you the upper hand in tackling Los Santos’ most challenging heists. Whether it’s hacking into secure locations or outsmarting your enemies, this update ensures players have everything they need to stay ahead of the game.

Platforms and Launch Details

The wait for Agents of Sabotage won’t be long, as the update arrives on December 10. It will be available on all major platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Whether you’re a seasoned player or returning to Los Santos, this update offers something exciting for everyone.

Be sure to watch the official trailer for Agents of Sabotage and get a sneak peek at what’s in store. With its combination of a thrilling narrative, intriguing characters, and high-octane missions, Agents of Sabotage is set to raise the bar for GTA Online updates.