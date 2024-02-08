Haier Tops Global Appliances Rankings for 15th Year

According to Euromonitor International, Haier has been named the leading global brand in major appliances for the 15th consecutive year. The brand’s success is attributed to its strong sales in refrigerators, washing machines, freezers, and electric wine coolers, alongside its focus on smart home technology.

Euromonitor International’s annual report has once again placed Haier at the forefront of the global major appliances sector. This achievement highlights Haier’s effective strategy of innovation and adaptation to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. The brand’s focus on smart home technology has been particularly well-received, ensuring its continued dominance in the market.

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, emphasized the brand’s commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. He underscored Haier’s dedication to offering intelligent solutions that enhance the well-being of its customers globally.

The report by Euromonitor in 2023 detailed Haier’s leading position across several categories, including refrigeration appliances, home laundry appliances, wine coolers, and freezers. This sustained leadership is a clear indication of Haier’s enduring focus on delivering high-quality, innovative products that resonate with consumers around the world.

In addition to its global achievements, Haier has been particularly focused on catering to the Indian market, with a commitment to local manufacturing and the introduction of premium products. The company’s facility in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is at the heart of its strategy to innovate for Indian consumers, further solidifying Haier’s position as a leader in the appliances industry.