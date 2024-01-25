IESA’s 2024 Report on India’s Semiconductor and ESDM Policies

The India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) has released the 2024 Edition of its Compendium of Semiconductor & ESDM Policies in India. This report, unveiled by Shri. S.Krishnan, Secretary of MEITY, at the IESA Vision Summit 2024, offers a detailed analysis of policies and incentives provided by the Government of India and 14 states in the Semiconductor and ESDM sector.

Key Highlights:

The report, prepared in collaboration with Feedback Advisory, compares policies and incentives across various states.

It covers Manufacturing & Fabless Policy, Company Eligibility, Fiscal and Non-Fiscal Subsidies, and Fabless Firm Policies.

The Government of India and states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh are actively promoting this sector.

Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh have specific Semiconductor Policies.

The report is intended for government officials, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and future policymakers.

It aims to facilitate decision-making, awareness, and attract investments and innovations in the sector.

The Indian Government and several states are taking significant steps to support the semiconductor and ESDM sector. Notably, 8 states have explicitly focused on this industry, with 4 already establishing specific Semiconductor Policies. This reflects a strong commitment to fostering a conducive environment for large-scale design and manufacturing in the semiconductor field.

Mr. Veerappan V, Vice Chairperson of IESA, emphasized the importance of the semiconductor and ESDM sector in driving digital transformation globally. He noted that India, with its substantial market, talent pool, and policy framework, is well-positioned to become a leading player in this sector. The Indian semiconductor market is expected to reach a valuation of $80.3 billion by 2028.

Mr. Ashok Chandak, President of IESA, highlighted the crucial role of the Semiconductor and ESDM sector in India’s economic and social development. He pointed out that the sector fosters innovation and value across diverse domains such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and defense. IESA aims to foster collaboration among government, industry, academia, and research institutions to strengthen this sector.

The 2024 Edition of the Compendium of Semiconductor & ESDM Policies is a valuable resource for understanding the current landscape, opportunities, and challenges in India’s Semiconductor and ESDM sector. IESA continues to work towards creating a supportive ecosystem for this industry in India.