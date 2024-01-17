Infinix Earns Top Honors for Innovation at CES 2024

Infinix was recognized with the “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand” award at the 2023-2024 Global Top Brands Awards during the Consumer Electronics Show 2024 (CES). This award highlights Infinix’s significant contributions to mobile phone technology.

Key Highlights:

Infinix won the “Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand” award at CES 2024.

CEO Benjamin Jiang emphasized the brand’s commitment to innovation.

The award is part of the Global Top Brands Award by IDG and IDC.

Infinix is popular in over 70 countries and ranked among the top 10 global smartphone brands.

Showcased groundbreaking technologies at CES 2024, including E-Color Shift, AirCharge, and Extreme-Temp Battery.

During the award ceremony, CEO Benjamin Jiang highlighted Infinix’s focus on meeting the demands of modern consumers through innovation and practical solutions. The brand’s collaboration with leading technology institutions has led to the development of several cutting-edge technologies.

The Global Top Brands Award, established by the International Data Group (IDG) and supported by the International Data Corporation (IDC), offers insights into the consumer electronics sector with its annual selections. Infinix’s recognition is based on factors like industry popularity, global strategy, market influence, and product innovation.

Infinix, established in 2013, has seen rapid growth globally, especially among young consumers. The brand has achieved significant year-on-year growth and entered the top 10 global smartphone brand rankings according to IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

The brand has made notable strides in charging technologies. In 2023, Infinix introduced the 260W wired and 110W wireless all-scenario fast charging technology, demonstrating its leadership in fast charging solutions.

At Showstopper CES 2024, Infinix introduced three technological innovations:

The E-Color Shift technology, using E Ink Prism™ 3 ePaper film, allows customizable phone back panels.

The AirCharge technology, a magnetic resonance wireless charging solution.

The Extreme-Temp Battery, capable of charging in temperatures as low as -40 degrees Celsius.

Infinix’s achievements at CES 2024 affirm its position as a leader in mobile technology innovation, particularly in charging solutions. For more information, visit Infinix’s website.