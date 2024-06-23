Infinix GT 20 Pro vs. Moto Edge 50 Fusion Specs Comparison: Affordable Phone Face-Off

In the ever-competitive world of affordable smartphones, two new contenders are vying for your attention: the Infinix GT 20 Pro and the Moto Edge 50 Fusion. Both offer impressive specs and features for the price, but which one deserves your hard-earned cash? Let’s dive into a detailed comparison to help you decide.The Infinix GT 20 Pro and Moto Edge 50 Fusion are two of the latest smartphones in the market, each offering unique features and capabilities. This article will provide a detailed comparison between the two devices, helping potential buyers make an informed decision.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro and Moto Edge 50 Fusion are both compelling choices for budget-conscious consumers. The Infinix excels with its bold design, vibrant display, and powerful performance, while the Moto offers a more understated look, smoother scrolling (potentially), and a clean software experience.

Ultimately, the best choice for you will depend on your individual preferences and priorities. If you prioritize performance, gaming, and a unique design, the Infinix GT 20 Pro may be the better option. If you prefer a sleek, professional look, a near-stock Android experience, and potentially smoother scrolling, the Moto Edge 50 Fusion could be the way to go.

Infinix GT 20 Pro and Moto Edge 50 Fusion – Design and Build

Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Dimensions : 164.3 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm

: 164.3 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm Weight : 194 grams

: 194 grams Colors : Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver

: Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver Build : Plastic back and frame

: Plastic back and frame Water Resistance: IP54 rated for splash resistance

Moto Edge 50 Fusion:

Dimensions : 161.9 x 73.1 x 7.8 mm

: 161.9 x 73.1 x 7.8 mm Weight : 175 grams

: 175 grams Colors : Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, Hot Pink

: Marshmallow Blue, Forest Blue, Hot Pink Build : Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame

: Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame Water Resistance: IP68 rated, allowing it to be submerged in water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Display

Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Type : AMOLED, 1B colors

: AMOLED, 1B colors Size : 6.78 inches

: 6.78 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2436 pixels

: 1080 x 2436 pixels Refresh Rate : 144Hz

: 144Hz Peak Brightness: 1300 nits

Moto Edge 50 Fusion:

Type : P-OLED

: P-OLED Size : 6.7 inches

: 6.7 inches Resolution : 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 1080 x 2400 pixels Refresh Rate : 144Hz

: 144Hz Peak Brightness: 1600 nits

Performance

Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Chipset : Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate

: Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate CPU : Octa-core (1×3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

: Octa-core (1×3.1 GHz Cortex-A78 & 3×3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU : Mali-G610 MC6

: Mali-G610 MC6 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 256GB (UFS 3.1)

: 256GB (UFS 3.1) Operating System: Android 14 with XOS 14

Moto Edge 50 Fusion:

Chipset : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU : Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55)

: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU : Adreno 710

: Adreno 710 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 128GB (UFS 2.2)

: 128GB (UFS 2.2) Operating System: Android 14 with Hello UI

Camera

Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Rear Camera : 108 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

: 108 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Front Camera : 32 MP (wide)

: 32 MP (wide) Video Recording: 4K @ 60fps, 1080p @ 60fps

Moto Edge 50 Fusion:

Rear Camera : 50 MP (wide), 13 MP (ultrawide)

: 50 MP (wide), 13 MP (ultrawide) Front Camera : 32 MP (wide)

: 32 MP (wide) Video Recording: 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 30fps

Battery

Infinix GT 20 Pro:

Capacity : 5000 mAh

: 5000 mAh Charging: 45W fast charging

Moto Edge 50 Fusion:

Capacity : 5000 mAh

: 5000 mAh Charging: 68W TurboPower fast charging

Connectivity

Both phones offer similar connectivity features, including:

5G support

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

USB Type-C

NFC

Infinix GT 20 Pro and Moto Edge 50 Fusion: Price

As of June 2024, both the Infinix GT 20 Pro and Moto Edge 50 Fusion are priced around ₹22,999 in India.

Choosing between the Infinix GT 20 Pro and the Moto Edge 50 Fusion depends on your specific needs. The Infinix GT 20 Pro is ideal for those seeking a gaming-centric phone with a high-resolution camera, while the Moto Edge 50 Fusion is perfect for users looking for an all-rounder with superior build quality and faster charging capabilities.