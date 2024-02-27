Infinix Smart 8 Review – Show-off on Point!

Infinix is currently launching new budget smartphones every month and the latest addition to their lineup is the Infinix Smart 8, which bears a resemblance to the recently reviewed Smart 8 HD. The phone exudes an unmistakable iPhone inspired looks and is priced at ₹7099 for the entry-level configuration at the time of writing this review. Similar to its siblings, the Smart 8 is designed with first-time smartphone users in mind, while also incorporating elements reminiscent of the iPhone. So, how does it perform in real-world situations? Let’s find out in our review.

Infinix Smart 8 Specifications

Before starting with the Infinix Smart 8 quick review, let’s have a look at the phone’s specifications.

Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution

CPU: Quad-core MediaTek Helio G36 Processor

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 64GB internal storage

Software: Android 13 Go Edition

Main Camera: 50MP (f/2.0) + 0.08MP secondary lens, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 8MP (f/2.0), LED flash

Connectivity: USB Type C, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio

Cellular: Dual SIM

Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Yes, side-mounted Battery: 5,000 mAh, Li-ion Polymer, non-removable

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Infinix Smart 8 smartphone

10W Charger

USB Cable

TPU Case

Documentation

Design & Display

The Infinix Smart 8 shares a similar design to the Smart 8 HD, sporting an iPhone-like appearance. On the back, you’ll notice a large camera island in the top corner, giving the impression of a triple-camera setup. However, there are actually only two lenses: a main 50MP sensor and a 0.08MP auxiliary AI lens. The “third camera” is simply a flash, cleverly designed to mimic a triple-camera setup. The back of the phone features a texture called Timber finish by Infinix, which provides a solid grip when holding the device.

As a budget smartphone, the Smart 8 is constructed entirely of plastic and follows the iPhone-style aesthetic with its flat sides. The power button, which also serves as a fingerprint scanner, and volume rockers are located on the right side, while the triple card SIM tray is found on the left. At the bottom edge, you’ll find the main speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, and the Type-C port.

Turning to the front, you’ll be greeted with a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel boasting a 90Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. The display incorporates a punch-hole design, which introduces new software features, similar to a Dynamic Island.

The display quality of this budget smartphone is decent, though not exceptional. Out of the box, the display exhibits a slightly cooler color temperature, but users can adjust this setting in the device’s settings app. The panel’s brightness is limited to 500nits, making it somewhat challenging to read in bright sunlight.

Software & Performance

The Infinix Smart 8 comes with the toned-down Android 13 Go edition as its operating system. In addition to the stock Android build, Infinix has included their XOS custom skin to add some flair. This customization offers new icons, lockscreen designs, and various personalization options. In line with their iPhone-inspired theme, Infinix has introduced a Dynamic Island-style pill called the ‘Magic Ring.’ This ring expands to display information such as battery percentage when charging the phone, unlocking your face, receiving a call, or performing other actions.

The phone does have some pre-installed apps that may be considered bloatware – a themes gallery, a third-party app and games store, and Visha player. However, there are also functional pre-installed apps such as Spotify, FM player, and Infinix’s CarlCare after-sales service app.

In terms of performance, the Infinix Smart 8 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G36 octa-core chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage in the base model. The internal storage can be expanded further up to 2TB using a microSD card. The Helio G36 handles basic tasks like web browsing, social media, and YouTube without any issues. However, when it comes to running more demanding applications like complex 3D games, it becomes apparent that the processor is not designed for such intensive tasks.

Camera & Battery

The Infinx Smart 8 is equipped with a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP and 0.08MP sensor, as well as an 8MP front camera. When it comes to performance, the primary camera stands out with its consistent performance. The 50MP main sensor excels in various aspects, such as capturing portraits and high dynamic range (HDR) images in bright daylight. However, it does suffer from noticeable noise and grain in low-light conditions.

Both the main camera and the selfie sensor are capable of capturing decent-looking shots, but their performance is limited to good lighting conditions.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half with moderate use before requiring a recharge. Speaking of recharging, it takes approximately 2 hours for the phone to reach full charge using the included 10W charger.

Verdict

Coming in at just Rs 7,099, the Infinix Smart 8 catches the eye with its iPhone-inspired design, all without breaking the bank. While it may borrow heavily from the iconic design, its playful swipe sets it apart from the sea of generic budget phones. While it may not win any originality awards, it certainly delivers decent value for its price.

Think of a large display, basic camera (remember, it’s a “budget” phone), and all the essential features for everyday use. Not bad, right? However, it’s important to keep in mind that there are trade-offs. So, who is the Smart 8 for? It’s for budget buyers who have a touch of iPhone envy. Just be aware of its limitations before you swipe right. The charm of this phone lies in its quirky personality, rather than its top-of-the-line specifications.

