iOS 18 Update: What to Expect in 2024’s Major iPhone Release

Discover the latest features of the iOS 18 update set for release in 2024, including enhanced AI capabilities, greater customization, and new accessibility features.

Apple is set to roll out iOS 18 in 2024, marking one of the most significant updates to the iPhone operating system. This upcoming version promises an array of new features, with a strong focus on enhancing user experience through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and increased customization options.

iOS 18 is rumored to maintain compatibility with all devices that currently support iOS 17. This includes a wide range of iPhone models, from the iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generations) to the latest iPhone 16 series. Such compatibility ensures that more users can enjoy the new features without needing to upgrade their devices immediately.

A major highlight of iOS 18 is its integration of sophisticated AI technologies. Apple plans to revamp Siri, making the voice assistant more intelligent and capable of utilizing a new AI system that incorporates large language model technology. This upgrade will enhance functionalities across various apps, including the ability to field questions and auto-complete sentences in Messages, create auto-generated playlists in Apple Music, and offer AI-assisted writing and presentation tools in iWork apps like Pages and Keynote.

Customization will see a boost, with iOS 18 allowing more freedom in arranging and personalizing the home screen. Users can expect the ability to move icons freely, possibly leaving spaces between them for a more personalized layout. Additionally, Apple may introduce a new adaptive voice shortcuts feature, enabling users to activate accessibility features through custom voice commands.

Among other anticipated features are improvements to Apple Maps, which for the first time will allow users to create custom routes. This update is expected to cater especially to EU residents, who will be able to select their preferred navigation apps as defaults, in compliance with new regulations.

For developers, iOS 18 is likely to enhance Xcode with generative AI features, helping to streamline the coding process. This indicates Apple’s commitment to not only improving user experience but also providing valuable tools for developers to create more sophisticated apps.

Furthermore, the update is set to include a new hearing aid mode for AirPods Pro, enhancing their usability for individuals with hearing challenges by allowing the iPhone’s microphone to amplify sounds directly into the earbuds.

Apple’s approach with iOS 18 appears to be focused on making significant improvements that will affect various aspects of the operating system, from everyday usability to specialized accessibility enhancements, ensuring that the iPhone remains a versatile and user-friendly device for a broad audience.