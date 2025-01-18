iPhone SE 4 Leaked Dummy Units Hint at iPhone 14-Like Design

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone SE 4 is rumored to launch in the coming months, and recent leaks featuring dummy units provide a glimpse into its potential design. The leaked images showcase the alleged device in two color options, black and white, highlighting a significant shift towards a design language reminiscent of the iPhone 14.

Design and Features

Shared by tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) on X (formerly Twitter), the images reveal a design that closely resembles the iPhone 14. The dummy units sport a single rear camera positioned on the top left of the rear panel, accompanied by an LED flash. The device appears to feature flat sides, housing the volume buttons, a mute switch, and the SIM tray on the left edge. Notably absent is the rumored Action Button, replaced by a traditional mute switch.

Expected Specifications and Price

Apple is projected to unveil the iPhone SE 4 by April with a price tag below $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000). However, in South Korea, the price could exceed KRW 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000). Speculation suggests the device will feature a 6.06-inch full-HD+ LTPS OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to incorporate Face ID, eliminating the physical home button.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 is rumored to be powered by Apple’s A18 Bionic chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features. It is expected to come in 6GB and 8GB RAM options and feature an aluminum frame with a USB Type-C port. Camera-wise, the device is tipped to include a single 48-megapixel rear camera. A metal middle frame and a waterproof build are also anticipated.

Source.