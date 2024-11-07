iQOO 13 India Launch & Legend Edition Design Teased

iQOO 13 India launch date confirmed for December! Get a sneak peek at the Legend Edition's design, featuring the iconic BMW Motorsport tricolour.

iQOO has been gradually revealing details about the upcoming iQOO 13 smartphone through its social media channels and a dedicated Amazon microsite. The latest teasers confirm the iQOO 13’s India launch timeline and offer a glimpse of the Legend Edition’s unique design, highlighting the brand’s continued partnership with BMW Motorsport.

Launch Timeline

iQOO has officially announced that the iQOO 13 will launch in India in December. While the exact date remains undisclosed, it is speculated that the launch could be in early December, similar to the iQOO 12’s launch timeline.

Design

The iQOO 13 Legend Edition boasts a distinctive design featuring a tricolour insignia on the back, accompanied by the tagline “Fascination meets Innovation.” This special edition comes in a white color variant.

In contrast, the regular version of the iQOO 13 appears to have a silver color option. In China, the phone is available in Black, Green, Silver, and White (BMW M or Legend edition).

Both variants sport an LED light ring, called the Energy Halo, encircling the square-shaped rear camera island. This customizable feature offers special effects during gaming sessions, with the LED strip capable of switching between various color combinations.

iQOO refers to the new design as the GOAT Design, although it retains similarities to its predecessor. The primary difference lies in the flatter physique of the iQOO 13.

The device features a lustrous metal frame, with all the buttons located on the right side. The bottom edge houses a USB-C port, speaker grille, SIM tray, and a microphone hole. An additional microphone hole is positioned on the top of the phone.

Availability

iQOO 13’s availability in India via Amazon has been confirmed earlier this month.