Leaked Google Pixel 9 Camera Details Reveal Significant Upgrades

A substantial leak has surfaced detailing the camera specifications for Google’s upcoming Pixel 9 lineup, expected to launch on August 13th. The leak encompasses details on the front and rear cameras for the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, suggesting a significant overhaul of Google’s camera technology.

New Sensors and Lenses

While the primary sensor will remain consistent with the Pixel 8 series, the leak reveals the inclusion of new sensors and lenses across the Pixel 9 models. Sony and Samsung continue to be the primary suppliers of these components. Notably, the Pro models are expected to feature a 50MP IMX858 sensor for both front and rear cameras.

Upgraded Ultra-wide Angle Lens

A notable improvement lies in the replacement of the aging IMX386 ultra-wide-angle lens with a newer model, promising enhanced image resolution and size. This change is anticipated to result in better quality wide-angle shots across the Pixel 9 range.

Telephoto Lens Variations

Interestingly, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will incorporate a new telephoto sensor, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will retain the older model. This discrepancy is attributed to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s slimmer design, which reportedly restricts the space available for a larger sensor.

8K Video Recording Capability

The leak also suggests that Google might finally introduce 8K video recording capabilities to the Pixel 9 series. Both the Tensor G3 chipset and the Samsung GNK sensor are theoretically capable of handling 8K recording, and Google appears poised to leverage this potential.

Anticipated Price Increase in Europe

Industry insiders predict that the Pixel 9 series will see a price hike in Europe compared to last year’s flagship models. With the launch event still a few weeks away, further details are expected to emerge, shedding more light on Google’s next-generation smartphone cameras.