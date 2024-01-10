Lenovo Announces AI-Driven Devices and Solutions at CES 2024

Lenovo has launched an expansive lineup of AI-powered devices and solutions at CES 2024, reflecting its commitment to integrating AI technology across its product range. This lineup includes new AI PC innovations within its Yoga, ThinkBook, ThinkPad, ThinkCentre, and Legion sub-brands. The company also showcased two proof of concept products, various accessories, and a Motorola AI feature.

Key Highlights:

Lenovo unveils a broad array of AI-integrated devices, including laptops, tablets, and software apps.

The Yoga series, including the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1, highlights the new product lineup.

ThinkBook and ThinkCentre series feature AI enhancements for small and medium businesses.

Lenovo showcases innovative proof of concept devices, emphasizing sustainability and personalization.

AI-powered assistive technology solutions were introduced in collaboration with the Scott-Morgan Foundation.

The new lineup features Lenovo Yoga laptops with the Yoga Creator Zone software, aimed at creators and artists. Among these, the Yoga Pro 9i and Yoga 9i 2-in-1 stand out with their robust features and compatibility with the Lenovo Smart Pen and Sleeve. The Yoga series also includes portable and content creation laptops, each equipped with top-tier components and displays.

Lenovo’s ThinkBook and ThinkCentre series cater to small and medium-sized businesses. The ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid offers a unique Windows and Android hybrid experience. The ThinkBook 13x Gen 4, Lenovo’s first carbon-neutral laptop, and the ThinkCentre neo Ultra, an ultra-small form factor AI PC, are notable additions.

In the realm of gaming, Lenovo introduced its new Legion gaming ecosystem with advanced AI chips and a diverse range of laptops, towers, and accessories. The Lenovo Legion systems now feature AvatarMaster, an AI-powered app that creates customizable 3D digital avatars.

For enhancing retail team productivity, Motorola’s MotoTalk now includes AI features like Image Recognition and Route Planning. Lenovo also collaborated with the Scott-Morgan Foundation to develop assistive technology solutions, including an AI avatar and a personalized large language model for predictive text.

This announcement from Lenovo at CES 2024 demonstrates the company’s significant strides in AI integration, aiming to improve user experiences across various consumer and business sectors.