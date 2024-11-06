Livpure unveils Sereno: Redefining sustainable water purification with High Recovery Technology and Stainless-Steel Storage

Livpure launches the Sereno Water Purifier with 8-stage purification, 60% water recovery, stainless steel tank, and in-tank UV sterilization. Experience advanced technology, health benefits, and sustainability.

Livpure, a well-known Indian brand specializing in consumer health and wellness, has introduced the Sereno Water Purifier to the market. This innovative purifier addresses the increasing need for efficient and sustainable water purification solutions in India. The Sereno boasts an impressive 60% water recovery rate, making it an environmentally conscious choice for consumers.

Cutting-Edge Technology for Superior Purification

The Sereno utilizes an advanced 8-stage purification process that effectively removes sediments, harmful contaminants, and bacteria from water, ensuring the delivery of pure and safe drinking water. This process includes a 5.5-liter stainless steel tank constructed with anti-corrosive and food-grade 304 SS material to guarantee long-lasting durability and hygiene. The incorporation of High Recovery technology allows the purifier to conserve up to 20 liters of water daily, contributing to water conservation efforts.

Focus on Health and Convenience

In addition to its purification capabilities, the Sereno enriches the water with essential minerals by adding natural copper. This not only enhances the taste but also provides health benefits. The purifier features a sleek black design that complements modern homes and offers multiple dispensing options, including glass, bottle & continuous flow with customized settings, catering to various needs and preferences. A user-friendly real-time display keeps users informed about filter life, water levels, and purification status, ensuring convenient and hassle-free operation. For added safety, the Sereno also includes an in-tank UV sterilization feature that maintains the purity of stored water for extended periods.

Livpure: A Leader in Water Purification

Mr. Rakesh Kaul, Managing Director of Livpure, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the water purification sector. The Sereno embodies this commitment by providing a solution that not only ensures access to safe and clean drinking water but also encourages a sustainable lifestyle through efficient water management. With the launch of the Sereno, Livpure strengthens its position as a leading provider of advanced and eco-conscious water purifiers in India. The product is now available for purchase at retail stores and large-format outlets across the country.