Logitech Launches New Signature Slim Keyboard Combo

Explore Logitech's latest Signature Slim K950 Keyboard and Combo designed for seamless work-life integration. Experience quiet typing, efficient shortcuts, and a commitment to sustainability.

Logitech has introduced the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Signature Slim Combo, aiming to streamline the interaction between personal and professional computing environments. This launch is particularly targeted at individuals utilizing a single workspace for both their work and personal tasks.

Key Highlights:

The Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Combo are designed to facilitate easy switching between work and personal devices.

The combo includes the Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard and Signature Plus M750 wireless mouse.

Features include quiet keyboard keys, silent mouse clicks, and the SmartWheel for fast and precise scrolling.

The products support Logi Options+ App for software customization, offering shortcuts and Smart Actions for efficient workflow.

Both products are certified carbon neutral, with packaging from FSC™-certified sources and include post-consumer recycled plastic.

Available in graphite, priced at INR 10,290 for the keyboard and INR 13,995 for the combo.

In a move to cater to the evolving needs of individuals who balance work and personal life from a single desk setup, Logitech’s latest offerings, the Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Signature Slim Combo, are designed to blend seamlessly into both home and office environments.

Roopak Krishnan, Head of Marketing and Category at Logitech India, emphasized the keyboard’s role in managing both professional and personal tasks effortlessly, stating, “Signature Slim helps you stay in control of professional and personal worlds, connecting effortlessly to both your home and work computers.”

Streamlined Work and Life Integration

The Signature Slim Combo enhances user experience by integrating the Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard with the Signature Plus M750 wireless mouse. This integration allows for easy transition between devices with a single tap, coupled with features designed to minimize distractions, such as quiet keyboard keys and silent mouse clicks.

Software Customization and Sustainability

Logitech highlights the role of the Logi Options+ App in enhancing the user experience, allowing for customization and the creation of shortcuts to optimize desk time. Moreover, the company underscores its commitment to sustainability, with both the Signature Slim K950 and Combo being certified carbon neutral. The use of post-consumer recycled plastic and FSC™-certified paper packaging reflects Logitech’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Availability and Pricing

The Signature Slim K950 Wireless Keyboard and Signature Slim Combo are now available in a graphite color variant, with the keyboard priced at INR 10,290 and the combo at INR 13,995. This launch represents Logitech’s effort to address the needs of modern professionals seeking efficiency and sustainability in their work and personal life setups.