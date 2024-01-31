Moto G24 Power: A Powerful Entrant in the Budget Smartphone Segment

Motorola has recently introduced the Moto G24 Power in India, marking a significant addition to its budget-friendly smartphone lineup. This device is designed to cater to the needs of tech-savvy consumers looking for a high-performance smartphone at an affordable price. Here’s everything you need to know about the Moto G24 Power.

Pricing and Availability: The Moto G24 Power is priced competitively, starting at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and Rs 9,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The Moto G24 Power stands out with its MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, ensuring smooth performance. It offers two variants in RAM and storage, catering to different user needs. The additional RAM feature, using the phone’s storage as temporary RAM, enhances multitasking capabilities.

The 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate promises an immersive viewing experience, backed by Dolby Atmos support. The sleek design, with an 8.99 mm thickness and 197 grams weight, adds to its appeal.

The dual rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel main camera, is adept at capturing high-quality images. The Auto Night Vision mode is a significant addition for low-light photography. The 16 MP front camera in a punch-hole design caters well to selfie enthusiasts.

The smartphone includes various connectivity options like Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi, along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Its stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology enhance the audio experience.

Launch Offers and Sales Details: Motorola is introducing the Moto G24 Power with attractive bank offers and EMI options, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

The Moto G24 Power boasts stereo speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology, ensuring a rich audio experience whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or listening to music.

The 3.5mm headphone jack is a significant inclusion for users who prefer traditional wired earphones or headphones.

The phone’s design is sleek and modern, measuring 163.49 x 74.53 x 8.99 mm and weighing 197 grams.

It is available in two color variants, Saltwater Slide and Coronte Blue, catering to different aesthetic preferences.

Motorola’s pricing strategy for the Moto G24 Power is aggressive, positioning it as a competitive option in the budget smartphone market. The phone’s features, combined with its pricing, make it a compelling choice for cost-conscious consumers looking for a device that doesn’t compromise on performance and features.

The Moto G24 Power emerges as a strong contender in the budget segment, offering a blend of performance, camera capabilities, and durability. It’s a smartphone that promises to meet the demands of both regular and power users, all within a budget-friendly price range​​​​.