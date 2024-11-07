Motorola Razr 50s Ultra Design and Specs Leaked

Leaked certifications reveal the design and specs of the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra, hinting at a familiar foldable design with potential upgrades.

The Motorola Razr 50s Ultra has recently been spotted on several certification platforms, giving us a glimpse into its design and potential specifications. This comes after initial evidence of the Razr 50s series surfaced in September, with a Geekbench listing appearing a few weeks later.

Design Revealed

The Wireless Power Consortium certification showcased a render of the Razr 50s Ultra (XT2451-6), revealing a design strikingly similar to the Razr 50 Ultra. It features a familiar flip-style foldable design with a centrally positioned punch-hole camera and slim bezels. The power button and volume rocker are located on the right edge, while the SIM tray sits on the left. The rear panel houses a large secondary screen extending to the hinge, incorporating dual cameras and an LED flash. A notable detail is the apparent leather finish on the lower portion of the back panel, featuring the iconic Motorola dimple and Razr branding.

Specifications Hinted

The SGS Fimko certification revealed multiple variants of the Razr 50s Ultra, including XT2451-1, XT2451-2, XT2451-3, XT2451-4, XT2451-5, and XT2451-6. This listing suggests the device may support 44W fast wired charging, mirroring the Razr 50 Ultra. Interestingly, the Wireless Power Consortium listing indicates 15W wireless charging support.

Potential US Release

Adding to the intrigue, the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra was also listed on the official Motorola US website under hearing aid compatibility with model numbers XT2451-1 and XT2451-2, but with the marketing name Motorola Razr+ (2024). This is the same name used for the Razr 50 Ultra in the US market. This could suggest that Motorola might replace the current model with the Razr 50s Ultra in the US.

Launch Imminent?

The frequent appearances of the Motorola Razr 50s Ultra on certification platforms and the Motorola website strongly hint at an upcoming launch. While official details remain scarce, these leaks provide a compelling preview of what Motorola might have in store for its next-generation foldable.

