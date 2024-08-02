Noise Celebrates 10 Years with “Made of Noise” Campaign, Embracing All Voices

Noise launches "Made of Noise" campaign featuring Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu, emphasizing the importance of embracing both internal and external voices to achieve success.

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle brand, launched its latest brand campaign, “Made of Noise,” featuring brand ambassadors Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu. This campaign marks a shift in the brand’s narrative, emphasizing the power of embracing both internal and external voices to achieve success.

Campaign Highlights Importance of Internal and External Voices

Over the past decade, Noise has been guided by the belief in “listening to the noise within.” Now, with “Made of Noise,” the brand acknowledges the significance of external voices, including cheers, criticism, opinions, and feedback. The campaign emphasizes that both internal and external noise shape individuals, making them stronger and more resilient.

Campaign Spotlights Brand Ambassadors and their Journey to Success

The campaign, conceptualized in-house, features Kohli and Pannu sharing their personal journeys of embracing external voices to achieve success. With a powerful voiceover by Pannu, the campaign showcases how they navigate external pressure to create their own noise and impact in their respective fields.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, Comments on the Campaign

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, we’ve always believed in ‘Listening to our inner Noise.’ Over the past decade, this philosophy has driven us to innovate and lead. But as we celebrate 10 years, we also recognize that external voices play an equally important role in our growth when embraced positively. The ‘Made of Noise’ campaign embodies this philosophy, highlighting how every noise, whether internal or external, can drive us towards excellence.”

Campaign Aims to Inspire Individuals to Harness All Noise as a Source of Strength

Through “Made of Noise,” the brand reaffirms its commitment to understanding and connecting with its audience. The campaign aims to inspire individuals to harness all the noise in their lives as a source of strength and potential, turning it into a driving force for achieving their dreams.