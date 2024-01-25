Noise Unveils ColorFit Hexa Smartwatch with Advanced Features

Noise, a prominent smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand in India, has introduced the Noise ColorFit Hexa, a new smartwatch offering a blend of traditional design and modern technology. The device features an ArcView Curved Display, enhancing the ergonomics of the conventional smartwatch design. The ColorFit Hexa also includes animated watch-faces and is available in multiple colors such as Jet Black, Teal Blue, Vintage Brown, Classic Black, and Classic Brown. It is currently available for purchase on Flipkart and gonoise.com for INR 2,199.

Key Highlights:

1.96-inch AMOLED display with Always on Display feature and 600 nits brightness for clear visibility.

ArcView Curved Display for an enhanced viewing experience.

In-built animated watch-faces and a variety of color options.

Functional crown for easy navigation and classic sophistication.

AI voice assistant for seamless functionality.

BT calling with a hands-free communication feature, including a built-in microphone and speaker.

Health monitoring features with Noise Health Suite™ for tracking heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels.

Productivity Suite for managing daily tasks and weather forecasts.

IP68 water and dust resistance for durability.

Wireless charging capability with up to 7 days of battery life.

Over 100 watch faces and compatibility with the NoiseFit App.

The Noise ColorFit Hexa features a vibrant 1.96-inch AMOLED display with Always on Display functionality, offering stunning visuals and convenience. Its 600 nits brightness ensures visibility in various lighting conditions. The smartwatch includes a functional crown, adding a sophisticated touch and facilitating easy navigation.

Additionally, the Noise ColorFit Hexa integrates an AI voice assistant, enhancing user interaction. It supports hassle-free BT calling, equipped with a built-in microphone and speaker. This feature allows direct access to the dial pad, recent call logs, and the ability to save up to 10 favorite contacts for quick calling.

The smartwatch caters to health and productivity needs, featuring the Noise Health Suite™ for monitoring essential health metrics, and a Productivity Suite for keeping track of daily reminders and weather forecasts. It boasts IP68 water and dust resistance, ensuring durability in various environments.

With wireless charging and a battery life of up to 7 days, the Noise ColorFit Hexa is designed for prolonged use. It offers over 100 watch faces and pairs seamlessly with the NoiseFit App, enhancing the user experience.