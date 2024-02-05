Noise Unveils NoiseFit Grace: A Smartwatch Tailored for Women

Noise, a prominent name in the smartwatch and connected lifestyle domain in India, has broadened its women’s smartwatch lineup with the introduction of NoiseFit Grace on 5th February 2024. This latest offering is engineered to cater to the sophisticated preferences of contemporary women, merging impressive aesthetics with high-end functionality. The NoiseFit Grace features a distinctive cut dial design, a metallic build, and a metal link strap, available in Metal Silver, Rose Gold, and Jet Black. It is now up for grabs on Flipkart and gonoise.com, priced at INR 2,999.

Key Highlights:

Launch of NoiseFit Grace, a new addition to Noise’s women’s smartwatch collection.

Features include a 1.1-inch AMOLED Always on Display, 600 nits brightness, and a resolution of 360×360 pixels.

Equipped with an AI voice assistant, Bluetooth Calling, in-built calendar, and storage for up to 10 contacts.

Health monitoring with Noise Health Suite™ and productivity enhancements with integrated Productivity Suite.

IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, offering durability.

Offers four smartwatch menu styles, up to 4 days of battery life, over 100 watch faces, and sports modes.

NoiseFit Grace is designed to resonate with women who value both form and function in their gadgets. The smartwatch boasts a 1.1-inch AMOLED Always on Display with 600 nits brightness, ensuring clarity under all lighting conditions. Its resolution of 360×360 pixels enhances the visual experience, bringing details to life with vividness.

The device supports an AI voice assistant and Bluetooth calling, providing convenience and efficiency. The inclusion of an in-built calendar and storage for up to 10 contacts allows for streamlined communication. Furthermore, it is equipped with the Noise Health Suite™ for tracking various health metrics such as heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. Its Productivity Suite aids in keeping daily tasks and weather forecasts at the user’s fingertips.

With an IP67 rating, the NoiseFit Grace assures durability against water and dust. It features four distinct smartwatch menu styles and promises a battery life of up to four days, complemented by over 100 cloud-based watch faces and sports modes. This smartwatch integrates seamlessly with the NoiseFit App, enhancing productivity and user experience.