Nokia Partners with Ishan Technologies to Enhance Broadband Connectivity in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Nokia partners with Ishan Technologies to deploy advanced SDAN, IP/MPLS, and BNG solutions, boosting broadband services in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Nokia has announced its partnership with Ishan Technologies Private Limited, a leading internet service provider in India, to revolutionize broadband services in Gujarat and Maharashtra. This collaboration focuses on deploying Nokia’s advanced Altiplano Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN), IP/MPLS transport network, and data center switching solutions to enhance broadband infrastructure and deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity to retail and enterprise customers.

Transforming Broadband Services with Advanced Technology

Through this partnership, Nokia will implement its Altiplano Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN), Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), and Data Center Fabric solutions. These technologies will automate essential operations such as service activation and provisioning, enabling quicker service rollouts, reducing operational expenses, and improving customer experiences. The deployment will also modernize Ishan Technologies’ infrastructure to meet growing demands for cloud-based services and increased bandwidth requirements.

Expanding High-Speed Broadband in Key Regions

Ishan Technologies is upgrading its network to expand retail broadband services in major cities across Gujarat and Maharashtra. The initiative aims to support the rising demand for gigabit broadband services for small and medium enterprises, as well as corporate customers. Nokia’s state-of-the-art products, including the Lightspan DF-16GM Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and dual-band Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), supported by the Altiplano Access Platform, will play a pivotal role in this transformation.

Comprehensive Network Upgrade with Nokia’s Solutions

The collaboration includes upgrading Ishan Technologies’ core and transport networks using Nokia’s 7250 IXR routers, 7750 BNG with CGNAT capabilities, and 7220 IXR Data Center Fabric platforms. These solutions will enable efficient data center upgrades in Mumbai and Chennai. Furthermore, Nokia will conduct training programs to empower Ishan Technologies’ team to independently deploy and manage these advanced solutions.

Industry Leaders Share Their Vision

Dr. Keyur Jathal, Director and CMO at Ishan Technologies, expressed confidence in the partnership: “Our collaboration with Nokia is a critical step in expanding our high-speed broadband services. The advanced solutions will allow us to meet the needs of our 256,000 subscribers and set new standards for broadband connectivity in India.”

Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Emerging Business for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India, remarked: “This partnership reinforces Nokia’s commitment to India’s digital transformation. By providing our cutting-edge technologies, such as 400G-ready transport routers and end-to-end SDAN solutions, we are enabling Ishan Technologies to deliver next-generation services efficiently and reliably.”