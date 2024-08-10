OnePlus 12 5G: An Unbeatable Deal During Amazon’s Freedom Sale

The Amazon Freedom Sale is in full swing, and it’s brought with it an incredible opportunity for tech enthusiasts: a massive discount on the OnePlus 12 5G. This flagship smartphone, launched earlier this year to much acclaim, is now available at a significantly reduced price. If you’ve been eyeing this premium device, now is the perfect time to make your move.

Unlocking the Savings: How to Get the Deal

When you combine the initial price reduction with the bank offer, you’re looking at a total discount of Rs 11,000. This brings the final price of the OnePlus 12 5G down to a remarkably affordable Rs 53,999. Exchange Bonus: If you have an older smartphone you’re willing to part with, Amazon’s exchange offer can sweeten the deal even further. You can get up to Rs 54,200 off on the OnePlus 12 5G by exchanging your old device. The exact discount will depend on the model and condition of your old phone, but it’s a fantastic way to maximize your savings.

OnePlus 12 5G: A Powerhouse of Features

Beyond the attractive price, the OnePlus 12 5G boasts an impressive array of features that make it a true flagship smartphone.

The 5,400mAh battery keeps you going all day, and with 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, you can quickly top up your battery whenever needed. Additional Features: The OnePlus 12 5G comes packed with other useful features, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, Dolby Atmos audio, triple-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual-band GPS, and NavIC.

The Amazon Freedom Sale presents an exceptional opportunity to own the OnePlus 12 5G, a flagship smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology, impressive features, and a premium design. With the substantial discounts and exchange offer available, this is a deal that’s hard to resist. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, don’t miss out on this chance to grab the OnePlus 12 5G at an unbeatable price.