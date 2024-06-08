OnePlus Nord CE 4: An Affordable Powerhouse Now Under ₹25,000 on Amazon

June 8, 2024
Srishti Gulati
2 Min Read
Add Comment
June 8, 2024
OnePlus Nord CE 4
Discover the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G available for under ₹25,000 during Amazon's Great Summer Sale. Learn about its features, price points, and special offers in this comprehensive overview.

In a move that blends affordability with advanced technology, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G has been made available on Amazon India at a strikingly reduced price. As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, the smartphone is offered below ₹25,000, making it an attractive buy for tech enthusiasts looking for quality without breaking the bank.

A Deep Dive into the Offer

The OnePlus Nord CE 4, originally priced higher, is now accessible starting at ₹24,999 for the base model which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A slightly higher-end model with 256GB storage is priced at ₹26,999. This pricing adjustment is part of a larger promotional campaign during Amazon’s sale event.

Key Features and Specifications

  • Display and Design: The Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and interaction. The display is complemented by innovative PWM dimming technology and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, housed in a sleek body available in two colors: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.
  • Performance: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the device promises efficient and responsive performance across applications.
  • Battery and Charging: It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 100W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting battery life and quick recharge times.
  • Software: Running on OxygenOS based on Android 14, the Nord CE 4 offers a clean, user-friendly interface.
  • Additional Features: The smartphone is designed with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a durable choice for everyday use.

Special Promotions and Offers

For early buyers, Amazon and OnePlus are offering complimentary OnePlus Nord Buds 2, valued at ₹2,199, enhancing the value of the purchase. These offers are designed to attract a broad audience, especially those eager to get more for their money during the sale period.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G at thi price point represents a significant value proposition, especially considering the balance of advanced features and competitive pricing. For tech enthusiasts or those looking for an upgrade, this deal on Amazon is a timely opportunity to acquire a robust smartphone at a reduced cost.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Srishti Gulati

Always on the pulse of the latest tech news, Srishti ensures that our readers are updated with real-time developments in the tech world. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Recommended Video