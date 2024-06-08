OnePlus Nord CE 4: An Affordable Powerhouse Now Under ₹25,000 on Amazon

Discover the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G available for under ₹25,000 during Amazon's Great Summer Sale. Learn about its features, price points, and special offers in this comprehensive overview.

In a move that blends affordability with advanced technology, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G has been made available on Amazon India at a strikingly reduced price. As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, the smartphone is offered below ₹25,000, making it an attractive buy for tech enthusiasts looking for quality without breaking the bank.

A Deep Dive into the Offer

The OnePlus Nord CE 4, originally priced higher, is now accessible starting at ₹24,999 for the base model which includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A slightly higher-end model with 256GB storage is priced at ₹26,999. This pricing adjustment is part of a larger promotional campaign during Amazon’s sale event.

Key Features and Specifications

Display and Design : The Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and interaction. The display is complemented by innovative PWM dimming technology and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, housed in a sleek body available in two colors: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble.

: The Nord CE 4 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, offering a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and interaction. The display is complemented by innovative PWM dimming technology and a 240Hz touch sampling rate, housed in a sleek body available in two colors: Dark Chrome and Celadon Marble. Performance : Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the device promises efficient and responsive performance across applications.

: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, the device promises efficient and responsive performance across applications. Battery and Charging : It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 100W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting battery life and quick recharge times.

: It is equipped with a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 100W fast charging, ensuring long-lasting battery life and quick recharge times. Software : Running on OxygenOS based on Android 14, the Nord CE 4 offers a clean, user-friendly interface.

: Running on OxygenOS based on Android 14, the Nord CE 4 offers a clean, user-friendly interface. Additional Features: The smartphone is designed with an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance, making it a durable choice for everyday use.

Special Promotions and Offers

For early buyers, Amazon and OnePlus are offering complimentary OnePlus Nord Buds 2, valued at ₹2,199, enhancing the value of the purchase. These offers are designed to attract a broad audience, especially those eager to get more for their money during the sale period.

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G at thi price point represents a significant value proposition, especially considering the balance of advanced features and competitive pricing. For tech enthusiasts or those looking for an upgrade, this deal on Amazon is a timely opportunity to acquire a robust smartphone at a reduced cost.