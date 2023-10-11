OnePlus Watch 2: A Circular Display Evolution Set for 2024

The tech world is abuzz with the latest whispers about OnePlus’s next venture in the wearable segment. Following the launch of the OnePlus Watch in March 2021, which garnered attention with its 1.39-inch AMOLED display and impressive battery life, the company is now reportedly gearing up for its successor. Tipped to be named the OnePlus Watch 2, this new wearable is expected to sport a circular display, aligning with the recent design trends of OnePlus products.

A Look Back at the OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus Watch, which made its debut in March 2021, was later available in limited edition models. It boasted a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass protection. One of its standout features was the claim of up to 14 days of battery life, setting a benchmark for its successors.

The Anticipation Surrounding OnePlus Watch 2

Reliable tipster Max Jambor recently hinted at the launch timeline of the OnePlus Watch 2. According to his post on X (previously known as Twitter), the new wearable is likely to see the light of day in 2024. The highlight? A circular display. This design choice seems to be in line with the recent trend in OnePlus products, which have been incorporating round features. For instance, the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Pad both showcase circular rear camera modules.

Design Trends and Speculations

The circular design isn’t the only thing that’s catching attention. Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus Open, the brand’s upcoming foldable smartphone, might also feature a circular rear camera module. Additionally, leaked design renders of the OnePlus 12 have showcased the device with a round camera module, indicating a clear design direction the company is leaning towards.

What to Expect from the OnePlus Watch 2

While specific details about the OnePlus Watch 2 remain under wraps, it’s expected to bring several upgrades over its predecessor. The original OnePlus Watch operated on a custom RTOS, and it’s speculated that the upcoming model will follow suit. The watch was available in colors like midnight black and moonlight silver, and also had a cobalt limited edition. With a 402mAh battery, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and Beidou connectivity options, it set a high standard. The watch also boasted an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with 5ATM water resistance.

In Summary

The OnePlus Watch 2, with its anticipated circular display, is set to be a significant addition to the wearable market in 2024. As OnePlus continues to align its products with current design trends, the tech community eagerly awaits to see what innovations and features the new watch will bring to the table. With the success of the original OnePlus Watch, expectations are high, and only time will tell if the successor lives up to the hype.