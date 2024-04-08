Oppo F25 Pro 5G Review: Is It Worth The Price?

Oppo has always had an eye for design, and they haven’t missed the mark with the F25 Pro 5G. Sleek, lightweight, and surprisingly comfortable, this phone looks and feels great in your hand. But good design is just the start. I’ve been using this phone as my daily driver for a while now, and it’s time to break down how the F25 Pro measures up for performance, camera, battery, and of course, that price.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Specifications:

Design: Sleek, 177g, 7.54mm thick, matte finish.

Sleek, 177g, 7.54mm thick, matte finish. Display: 6.7″ AMOLED

6.7″ AMOLED Performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7050, smooth with minimal bloatware.

MediaTek Dimensity 7050, smooth with minimal bloatware. Camera: 64MP main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro

64MP main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro Battery: 5000mAh, 67W fast charging.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Design

I was excited to get my hands on the Oppo F25 Pro 5G, and from the moment I unboxed it, I haven’t been disappointed. This phone immediately strikes you with its incredibly sleek design. It’s surprisingly lightweight (only 177 grams) and thin (7.54 mm), making it easy to slip into pockets and use with one hand.

The matte-finished back – mine has a bold red camera accent – feels premium and resists those annoying fingerprint smudges. I love the attention to detail in the design; the button placement is super intuitive, and those rounded corners mold perfectly to my grip, even after hours of use.

Clearly, Oppo doesn’t just want the F25 Pro 5G to look good, but to feel good too. This kind of thoughtfulness makes a big difference in everyday use. I find myself picking this phone up just to hold it sometimes, it’s that comfortable. It’s a clear example of how great design should enhance the user experience, not just be about looks.

Of course, there’s more to a phone than its exterior, and I’ll be diving into the performance and camera soon. But first impressions? Oppo’s nailed that sense of sleek refinement with the F25 Pro 5G.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Display

The Oppo F25 Pro’s 6.7-inch AMOLED display is its star feature. It’s been a joy to use for weeks now! The colors are incredibly vibrant, making photos and videos look amazing. Those tiny bezels help too, letting the screen dominate the front of the phone. It really draws you in.

But let’s be honest, sunlight is this screen’s enemy. Even at what they say is 1100 nits, I still struggle to see everything clearly on bright days. I end up hunting for a patch of shade, which isn’t always convenient.

The single speaker is a bit of a letdown too. It gets loud enough, but for movies and games, it’s just…flat. Nothing compared to the rich sound you get from phones with stereo setups. It’s not a deal-breaker, but definitely noticeable.

The F25 Pro’s display is great, don’t get me wrong. Those issues are more like minor annoyances than major flaws. If you value a big, beautiful screen for everyday use and don’t mind the occasional squinting outdoors, you’ll be happy. But if you’re an audiophile or outdoor video fanatic, be aware of its limitations.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Performance

I’ve been using the Oppo F25 Pro for a while now, and I’m honestly impressed with how well it handles everything I throw at it. The MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip might not sound like a powerhouse, but it keeps up beautifully. Emails, social media, web browsing – it sails through the essentials without a stutter.

Gaming is where things get interesting. Forget about ultra-smooth Call of Duty sessions; this isn’t a dedicated gaming phone. But you know what? Even demanding titles run surprisingly well. If you’re not a graphics snob, it has a knack for exceeding expectations.

Now, ColorOS 14 – that’s where things get really fun. It’s packed with clever features and I love how much I can personalize my phone. The AI learns how I use it and subtly improves things over time, which is a nice touch.

One gripe though: bloatware. I get that phone makers want to include goodies, but half of the pre-installed apps feel unnecessary. They clutter things up when ColorOS is otherwise so clean and customizable.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Camera

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G seems to focus heavily on its camera capabilities. A 64MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera give you a decent amount of flexibility. I’ve been using the Oppo F25 Pro 5G for a while now, and since the camera is a big selling point, I wanted to really dive into it. There’s a triple camera setup on the back, which sounds impressive, so I tested it out in a bunch of different situations.

Let’s talk about what works. That 64MP main camera is a star in good light. Photos have tons of detail, the colors really pop, and it handles different light levels in a shot surprisingly well. I found myself really liking the macro lens too – it’s amazing how much detail it can pick up in tiny objects. Definitely adds a fun new element to my photos.

Sadly, things get a bit rough once the sun goes down. Photos definitely get grainy in low light, which is a bummer. And that front-facing camera? The selfies come out a little too soft for my taste. They’re usable, but not amazing. Finally, and this is a bit concerning, the phone got pretty warm after I’d been using the camera for a while. Not sure what that’s about.

The camera is capable, especially if you mostly take photos in good light. It won’t replace your pro camera setup, but it’s fun to play with, especially the macro lens. If you rely on low-light photography or long photo sessions, those issues might be something to keep in mind.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Battery

I’ve had this phone for a while now, and the battery situation is seriously impressive. That 5000mAh gets me through a FULL day, even when I’m hammering away at emails, scrolling endlessly on social media, or using maps all afternoon. No more panicking about finding a charger before heading out at night!

But the real star here? The 67W fast charging. Forget overnight charging! This thing goes from empty to 100% in like an hour. It’s honestly ridiculous. On those crazy days when I forget and the battery IS getting low, I just plug it in while I get ready, and BOOM, good to go.

If you, like me, hate being tied to a charger and live a busy life, this phone is a no-brainer. Battery anxiety? Don’t know her anymore. The F25 Pro might sound too good to be true, but trust me, the hype is real.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Price

Available in two storage capacities (128GB and 256GB) with 8GB RAM, and in two colors (Lava Red and Ocean Blue), the F25 Pro is priced competitively. The base model is tagged at Rs 23,999, while the higher-end variant goes for Rs 25,999, positioning it as an appealing option for those seeking solid performance without breaking the bank.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G: Pros and Cons

Pros

Sleek and Lightweight: Ideal for comfort and portability.

Premium Build: Resistant to fingerprints and looks elegant.

Vibrant AMOLED Display: Offers an immersive viewing experience.

Solid Performance: Handles everyday tasks and gaming well.

Excellent Battery Life: Lasts all day with fast charging support.

Competitive Pricing: Good value for the features offered.

Cons

Audio Quality: Single speaker setup lacks depth.

Warmth During Camera Use: May get warm with extended use.

Bloatware: Unnecessary pre-installed apps can clutter the experience.

Oppo F25 Pro 5G Verdict

The Oppo F25 Pro 5G is a stylish smartphone with some seriously impressive features. The design is top-notch, the battery life is fantastic, and the performance is surprisingly snappy. You certainly get a lot for the price! That said, the display’s outdoor visibility could be better, the camera system struggles a bit in low light, and the single speaker lacks punch.

Overall, if you prioritize design, battery life, and smooth everyday performance, the Oppo F25 Pro 5G is a solid choice. If you demand the absolute best display, camera, or audio, however, there might be better options out there for your needs.

