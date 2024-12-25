Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: The Ultimate Flagship Battle

Compare Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24: Explore design, display, performance, cameras, battery, and features to find the ultimate flagship smartphone.

With cutting-edge features and advanced specifications, the Oppo Find X8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 stand out as two powerful flagship smartphones in the market. Both devices cater to premium users, offering top-tier performance, innovative design, and exceptional camera capabilities. This comprehensive comparison explores all facets of these two smartphones, including design, display, performance, camera, battery, features, and more, to help you determine the best fit for your needs.

Design and Build Quality: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The Oppo Find X8 features a modern and elegant design, with dimensions of 157.4 x 74.3 x 7.9 mm and a weight of 193 g. The phone is built with a Gorilla Glass 7i front and back, coupled with an aluminum frame, making it sturdy yet stylish. It is available in striking colors such as Star Grey, Space Black, Shell Pink, and Blue, ensuring a variety of choices to suit your personal style.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, on the other hand, opts for a more compact and lightweight design. Measuring 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm and weighing just 167 g, it is easier to hold and carry. It uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for both the front and back, paired with an Armor Aluminum 2 frame for added protection. This frame not only enhances durability but also offers improved scratch and drop resistance. Samsung provides a wide range of color options, including Onyx Black, Marble Grey, Cobalt Violet, and more.

Both devices are IP68-certified, offering protection against dust and water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. However, the Samsung Galaxy S24 includes an additional Armor Aluminum 2 frame, making it slightly more robust for users who prioritize durability.

Display: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The Oppo Find X8 excels with its 6.59-inch AMOLED display, offering a stunning resolution of 1256 x 2760 pixels and a sharp pixel density of 460 ppi. With support for 1B colors, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits, the display delivers vibrant colors and deep contrasts. The Ultra HDR image support further enhances the viewing experience, making it ideal for watching high-quality content or gaming.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy S24 features a smaller but equally impressive 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display. With a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a pixel density of 416 ppi, it provides sharp visuals and accurate colors. The screen boasts a peak brightness of 2600 nits, ensuring clarity even under direct sunlight. Additionally, the Always-On Display feature offers convenience by allowing users to check notifications and time without waking the phone.

While both displays are remarkable, the Oppo Find X8 caters to users seeking a larger, more immersive screen, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 is ideal for those who prefer a compact and portable device.

Performance: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The Oppo Find X8 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, built on an advanced 3 nm process. This cutting-edge processor features an Octa-core CPU and an Immortalis-G925 GPU, ensuring smooth multitasking, fast app launches, and excellent gaming performance. The device runs on Android 15, customized with ColorOS 15, and guarantees 5 major Android upgrades, keeping it future-proof.

In comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S24 offers two chipset variants based on the region:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with an Adreno 750 GPU (available in the USA, Canada, and China). Exynos 2400 with an Xclipse 940 GPU (for international markets).

Both chipsets are built on a 4 nm process, delivering exceptional performance for demanding tasks. The phone runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, providing a smooth and intuitive user experience. Samsung promises 7 major Android upgrades, giving it a longevity advantage over the Oppo Find X8.

For users seeking extended software support and regional chipset flexibility, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has the upper hand. However, for those prioritizing raw performance, the Oppo Find X8 holds its ground with its powerful MediaTek processor.

Camera: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The Oppo Find X8 takes mobile photography to the next level with its triple-camera setup:

50 MP wide lens with multi-directional PDAF and OIS, ensuring sharp and stable images.

50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, perfect for capturing distant subjects in detail.

50 MP ultrawide lens, ideal for expansive landscape shots or group photos.

The device supports advanced video recording features such as 4K at 60fps, 10-bit video, and Dolby Vision, along with stabilization via gyro-EIS. Its 32 MP selfie camera supports 4K video recording, making it a great choice for vloggers and content creators.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 also boasts a versatile triple-camera setup:

50 MP wide lens with dual pixel PDAF and OIS, ensuring consistent image quality.

10 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, delivering crisp zoom shots.

12 MP ultrawide lens with Super Steady video support, ideal for capturing smooth action videos.

Its 12 MP selfie camera supports HDR10+, offering superior dynamic range for selfies and video calls.

While both phones excel in camera performance, the Oppo Find X8 edges ahead with its higher-resolution sensors and advanced video capabilities.

Battery and Charging: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

The Oppo Find X8 is equipped with a massive 5630 mAh Si/C battery, ensuring extended usage without frequent recharges. It supports 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging, making it one of the fastest-charging smartphones available.

The Samsung Galaxy S24, while more compact, houses a 4000 mAh Li-Ion battery. It supports 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging. Although sufficient for most users, it lags behind the Oppo Find X8 in both capacity and charging speed.

For users who prioritize battery longevity and faster charging options, the Oppo Find X8 is the clear winner.

Audio and Connectivity: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Both smartphones come with stereo speakers, offering excellent audio quality for media consumption. The Samsung Galaxy S24 has an edge with 32-bit/384kHz audio tuned by AKG, delivering a richer sound experience.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X8 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and advanced positioning systems like NavIC. It also features an Infrared port, which the Samsung Galaxy S24 lacks. Samsung, however, provides exclusive features like Samsung DeX and Wireless DeX, enabling a desktop-like experience.

Pricing: Oppo Find X8 vs Samsung Galaxy S24

Oppo Find X8: Starts at ₹69,999

Samsung Galaxy S24: Starts at ₹52,851

Final Verdict: Which One Should You Choose?

Choosing between the Oppo Find X8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 ultimately depends on your specific preferences and priorities. Here’s how the two flagships stand out:

Oppo Find X8 is ideal for users who value a larger display, superior camera hardware, longer battery life, and faster charging speeds. Its Ultra HDR support, 5630 mAh battery, and 80W wired charging make it perfect for heavy multimedia users, gamers, and photography enthusiasts. The premium build and wide range of storage options further solidify its appeal.

Samsung Galaxy S24, on the other hand, caters to those seeking a compact and lightweight design, exceptional software support with 7 Android updates, and unique productivity features like Samsung DeX. While its battery is smaller, its durability, thanks to the Armor Aluminum 2 frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2, is unmatched. It also delivers reliable camera performance and audio quality, tuned by AKG.

If you’re looking for a power-packed performer with cutting-edge camera features and a larger screen, the Oppo Find X8 is the right choice. However, for those who prioritize longevity, software updates, and a portable design, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is hard to beat.

In short, both devices are strong contenders, and the decision comes down to your specific use case. Whichever you choose, you’ll own a premium flagship that excels in its own right.