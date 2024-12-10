PhonePe, G-Pay lead UPI in Nov; Flipkart’s super.money overtakes Amazon Pay

UPI transactions dip in Nov. PhonePe & Google Pay lead, Flipkart's super.money overtakes Amazon Pay. RBI raises UPI Lite limits.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem witnessed a slight decline in transaction volume and value in November 2024 compared to the previous month. While this shift might raise eyebrows, it’s crucial to view it within the larger context of India’s rapidly evolving digital payments landscape. Despite the dip, key players like PhonePe and Google Pay maintained their dominance, while newcomers like Flipkart’s super.money made significant strides, highlighting the competitive intensity of this market.

Established Players Hold Strong

PhonePe continued its reign at the top, processing a staggering 7.4 billion transactions worth over Rs 10 lakh crore, capturing nearly half of the total UPI market share by both volume and value. Google Pay remained a strong contender, facilitating 5.7 billion transactions valued at Rs 7.6 lakh crore. Paytm, while holding the third position, processed over 1 billion transactions, solidifying the combined dominance of these three players in the UPI space.

Competition Heats Up

Beyond the top three, the race for market share is intensifying. Navi maintained its edge over Cred in terms of transaction volume, securing the fourth position. Interestingly, Flipkart’s super.money, launched just in June 2024, overtook Amazon Pay in transaction volume, signaling its aggressive entry into the UPI arena. This achievement underscores the potential for disruption even in a market dominated by established giants.

Banking Apps Carve Their Niche

Traditional banks are also actively participating in the UPI revolution. Axis Bank Apps and ICICI Bank Apps featured prominently in the top 10, demonstrating how these institutions are leveraging technology to provide seamless payment experiences to their customers. This trend suggests that banks are not merely adapting to the digital shift but are actively shaping it.

RBI Fosters Growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of digital payments. By increasing the transaction limits for UPI Lite, the central bank aims to make small-value transactions even more convenient and accessible, further driving the adoption of digital payments across the country.

This dynamic interplay between established players, ambitious newcomers, and supportive regulatory measures ensures that the Indian digital payments landscape remains vibrant and continues to evolve at a rapid pace.