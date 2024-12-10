PhonePe, G-Pay lead UPI in Nov; Flipkart’s super.money overtakes Amazon Pay

10/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
PhonePe, G-Pay lead UPI in Nov
UPI transactions dip in Nov. PhonePe & Google Pay lead, Flipkart's super.money overtakes Amazon Pay. RBI raises UPI Lite limits.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem witnessed a slight decline in transaction volume and value in November 2024 compared to the previous month. While this shift might raise eyebrows, it’s crucial to view it within the larger context of India’s rapidly evolving digital payments landscape. Despite the dip, key players like PhonePe and Google Pay maintained their dominance, while newcomers like Flipkart’s super.money made significant strides, highlighting the competitive intensity of this market.

Established Players Hold Strong

PhonePe continued its reign at the top, processing a staggering 7.4 billion transactions worth over Rs 10 lakh crore, capturing nearly half of the total UPI market share by both volume and value. Google Pay remained a strong contender, facilitating 5.7 billion transactions valued at Rs 7.6 lakh crore. Paytm, while holding the third position, processed over 1 billion transactions, solidifying the combined dominance of these three players in the UPI space.

Competition Heats Up

Beyond the top three, the race for market share is intensifying. Navi maintained its edge over Cred in terms of transaction volume, securing the fourth position. Interestingly, Flipkart’s super.money, launched just in June 2024, overtook Amazon Pay in transaction volume, signaling its aggressive entry into the UPI arena. This achievement underscores the potential for disruption even in a market dominated by established giants.

Banking Apps Carve Their Niche

Traditional banks are also actively participating in the UPI revolution. Axis Bank Apps and ICICI Bank Apps featured prominently in the top 10, demonstrating how these institutions are leveraging technology to provide seamless payment experiences to their customers. This trend suggests that banks are not merely adapting to the digital shift but are actively shaping it.

RBI Fosters Growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to play a pivotal role in fostering the growth of digital payments. By increasing the transaction limits for UPI Lite, the central bank aims to make small-value transactions even more convenient and accessible, further driving the adoption of digital payments across the country.

This dynamic interplay between established players, ambitious newcomers, and supportive regulatory measures ensures that the Indian digital payments landscape remains vibrant and continues to evolve at a rapid pace.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker.
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
View all stories
Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 14 series in India with Redmi Buds 6, a new outdoor speaker. Top Smartphone Picks Under ₹15,000 in December 2024: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G, Vivo T3x and More! 6 Best Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 in December 2024: OnePlus 12R, Samsung A55 & More! Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More! Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More! Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More