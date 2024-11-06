PlayStation India Unveils Chroma Collection Peripherals & Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense Controller

PlayStation India launches Chroma Collection peripherals and a Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense controller. New colors and designs offer gamers stylish ways to personalize their PS5 experience.

PlayStation India is set to inject a burst of color and excitement into the gaming scene with the launch of its new Chroma Collection peripherals and a special Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller. Available from November 7th, 2024, at participating retailers, this release offers gamers fresh ways to personalize their PlayStation 5 experience and show off their individual style.

Chroma Collection: A Spectrum of Style for PS5

The Chroma Collection introduces a captivating range of accessories in mesmerizing iridescent hues. Gamers can choose from two stunning colors for the DualSense wireless controllers: Chroma Indigo, a deep and luxurious blue, and Chroma Pearl, an elegant and shimmering white, each priced at Rs. 6,849/-. These eye-catching controllers are designed to elevate the gaming experience with both aesthetics and functionality.

But the color explosion doesn’t stop there! PlayStation India is also releasing matching PlayStation®5 Console Covers (slim) in Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl for Rs. 5,569/-. These covers provide a seamless and stylish way to complement the controllers and transform the look of the PS5 console itself. With this collection, PlayStation offers a complete aesthetic makeover for the gaming setup, allowing for a cohesive and personalized look.

Fortnite Limited Edition: A Victory Royale for Fans

For fans of the globally popular battle royale game, the DualSense wireless controller – Fortnite® Limited Edition is a must-have. This special edition controller, priced at Rs. 7,490/-, is adorned with unique artwork and design elements inspired by the Fortnite universe, bringing the game’s vibrant world to life in the palms of players’ hands. It’s the perfect way for Fortnite enthusiasts to immerse themselves further in the game and showcase their passion.

More Than Just Aesthetics: Enhancing the Gaming Experience

While the Chroma Collection and Fortnite Limited Edition controller certainly make a bold visual statement, they also offer the same high-quality performance and features that gamers expect from PlayStation accessories. The DualSense wireless controller is renowned for its immersive haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and built-in microphone, all of which contribute to a richer and more engaging gaming experience. By combining these innovative features with striking new designs, PlayStation India is catering to both the visual and functional needs of gamers.

A Strategic Move in the Indian Gaming Market

The launch of these new accessories is a strategic move by PlayStation India to further engage with its growing customer base. By offering a wider variety of personalization options, PlayStation caters to the diverse preferences of Indian gamers and strengthens its position in the market. This release is particularly well-timed to coincide with the festive season in India, making these attractive gift options for gaming enthusiasts.