POCO C61 Review: Big, Smooth, and Surprisingly Affordable!

Finding a smartphone that delivers a decent experience without draining your wallet is a real challenge! But the POCO C61 aims to address that challenge, promising features you may not expect in a budget model. I’ve spent some time getting to know this device, and while it has limitations, it also offers some pleasant surprises. Here’s a breakdown of where it shines and where it falls short.

POCO C61 Specifications

Display: 6.71″ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, 1650×720 resolution.

6.71″ LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling, 1650×720 resolution. Design: Ethereal Blue design with side fingerprint sensor.

Ethereal Blue design with side fingerprint sensor. Camera: 8MP AI Dual rear, 5MP selfie camera. Both support 1080p@30fps video.

8MP AI Dual rear, 5MP selfie camera. Both support 1080p@30fps video. Performance: MediaTek G36, options of 4GB or 6GB RAM.

MediaTek G36, options of 4GB or 6GB RAM. Battery & Connectivity: 5000mAh battery with 10W charging. Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, 3.5mm jack, Android 14.

POCO C61 Display and Design

I’ve been trying out the POCO C61, and I’ve got to admit – it’s a surprisingly capable little phone for the price. Let’s start with what impressed me: that 6.71″ LCD screen! The 90Hz refresh rate makes everything feel snappy and responsive, from scrolling through social media to just navigating around the phone. Plus, the 180Hz touch sampling rate means my taps and swipes are always picked up accurately.

Now, the screen resolution of 1650×720 isn’t going to win any awards for sharpness, but it’s perfectly fine for everyday use. And the brightness is decent – I haven’t had trouble seeing it outdoors.

Design-wise, the POCO C61 looks way nicer than I expected. I chose the Ethereal Blue gives it a touch of class. The side fingerprint sensor is a convenient bonus. It’s a little on the thicker side but still comfortable to hold.

POCO C61 Camera Capabilities

If you’re a serious photographer, the POCO C61’s camera system likely won’t blow you away. But for casual snapping and sharing, it holds its own. The 8MP AI Dual rear camera may not have the highest resolution, but it does come with some fun features. I like playing with the AI portrait mode for shots with that blurred background effect, and the film filters add a quick creative touch. The 5MP selfie camera gets the job done with AI beautification and portrait mode for those important selfie moments.

It’s worth noting that both cameras can record 1080p video at 30fps, which is fine for capturing everyday moments. Don’t expect professional-grade videography, but it’s perfectly usable for fun clips.

POCO C61 Performance and Memory

The POCO C61 is powered by a MediaTek G36 processor, which is fine for basic day-to-day tasks. I’ve switched between apps, browsed the web, and checked social media without major hiccups. It comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and I opted for the 6GB version for a little extra breathing room.

Now, let’s be real – this isn’t a powerhouse phone. If you do a lot of heavy gaming or use demanding apps, you might experience some lag. But for casual users who mostly need a phone for communication, light entertainment, and staying organized, the POCO C61’s performance should be just fine.

POCO C61 Battery Life and Connectivity

One of the highlights of the POCO C61 is its 5000mAh battery. This thing seriously lasts! I’m easily getting through a full day of regular use, sometimes even a day and a half before needing to recharge. This is a big relief if you’re like me and hate constantly hunting for a charger.

Now, the included 10W charger isn’t the fastest out there. If you’re used to super-fast charging on higher-end phones, be prepared for a bit of a wait to top up the battery. It’s honestly not a huge deal breaker for me considering the impressive battery life.

On the connectivity front, the POCO C61 has you covered. It supports all the usual network bands, has dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.4 for connecting your wireless devices. And hey, there’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack! It’s nice to see that feature isn’t totally extinct yet. The Android 14 operating system rounds things off nicely with a smooth experience and up-to-date software.

POCO C61 Price

The POCO C61 is surprisingly affordable, retailing at an appealing price of INR 6,999 for 6+64GB and INR 7,999 for 6+128GB. POCO C61 will be accessible in the Indian market starting 12 PM on 28th March, available in 3 attractive colors – Mystical Green, Ethereal Blue, and Diamond Dust Black.

POCO C61 Review: Pros and Cons

Pros of POCO C61

Stylish Design: Premium looks with a convenient side fingerprint sensor.

Long Battery Life: 5000mAh battery lasts more than a day on a single charge.

Good Connectivity: Offers comprehensive network support and retains a 3.5mm jack.

Cons of POCO C61

Average Resolution: Screen sharpness falls short of high-end models.

Not for Heavy Gaming: May struggle with intensive apps and games.

Slow Charging: Comes with a 10W charger, slower than current fast-charging standards.

Basic Camera Specs: The lower megapixel count might not satisfy photography enthusiasts.

Final Thoughts

The POCO C61 is a great example of how far budget-oriented smartphones have evolved. It delivers a satisfying user experience in many ways. The large display feels responsive and fluid thanks to its refresh rate, the design looks far more premium than its price suggests, and the battery life is one of its biggest strengths. If you use your phone primarily for daily communication, social media, light entertainment, and basic tasks, this device will likely serve you well.

However, it’s important to have realistic expectations. Display sharpness could be better, demanding games might struggle, and those used to lightning-fast charging speeds will have to adjust. And these compromises shouldn’t bother you at the given price point this phone is selling. The POCO C61 offers a lot of value for the price. It proves that you don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy a capable and stylish smartphone in 2024.