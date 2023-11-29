POCO M6 Pro 5G: Enhanced Variant Launches in India

POCO India has introduced the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the POCO M6 Pro 5G, now available for purchase in India. This new model of the POCO M6 Pro 5G, available on Flipkart from November 29, is a response to consumer demand for enhanced performance.

Key Highlights:

The new variant of POCO M6 Pro 5G features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor and a 6.79-inch display.

Boasts a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Runs on MIUI 14 and Android 13, offering a smooth and intuitive interface.

Priced at INR 14,999, with a special offer of INR 12,999 using HDFC/ICICI Bank credit cards on Flipkart.

The POCO M6 Pro 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, known for its 4nm fabrication process. The smartphone features a 6.79-inch display, providing an immersive viewing experience. The 50-megapixel primary camera is designed to deliver high-resolution images with clarity and detail.

In terms of battery life, the POCO M6 Pro 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting extended usage and 18W fast charging capability. The device operates on MIUI 14 and Android 13, providing users with a user-friendly interface.

The smartphone is introduced at a price of INR 14,999. However, a special offer allows consumers to purchase it for INR 12,999 using HDFC/ICICI Bank credit cards on Flipkart starting November 29. The POCO M6 Pro 5G is available in Power Black and Forest Green color options. Other configurations include 4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage models, previously launched at INR 11,999 and INR 12,999, respectively.