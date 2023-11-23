pTron Launches Reflect Max Pro and Flash Smartwatches in India

pTron, an Indian brand known for its digital lifestyle, audio, and wearables accessories, has announced the launch of two new smartwatches – Reflect Max Pro and Reflect Flash – on November 18, 2023. These smartwatches offer a blend of advanced features and affordability, targeting tech enthusiasts and fitness-conscious users.

Key Highlights:

Reflect Max Pro features a 2.05-inch display, 15-day standby time, and is priced at ₹999.

Available in six colors: Black, Gold, Blue, Silver, Pink, and Green.

Reflect Flash includes a round dial, emergency call alerts, and social media connectivity.

Both models boast health tracking, sports modes, and multiple watch faces.

Reflect Flash is priced at ₹1399, available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Silver.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO of pTron, emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric smart wearables solutions. The Reflect Max Pro, a flagship model of the Reflect series, features a 2.05-inch display and offers a 15-day standby time, making it stand out for its battery life. It’s available in a variety of vibrant colors, allowing users to choose according to their personal style.

The Reflect Flash smartwatch is notable for its round dial design and includes features like emergency call and alerts (SOS), along with easy access to social media platforms. It’s designed for comfort and flexibility, with a range of color options.

Reflect Max Pro stands out with its features such as a 2.01-inch display, 600 NITs brightness, a 60 Hz refresh rate, a durable metal frame, Bluetooth calling, health and sports tracking, a sleep tracker, and a battery life of up to 5 days with a quick charge feature. Over 100 watch faces are available for personalization.

Reflect Flash shares many of these specifications and additionally offers a zinc alloy full metal case, a 1.32-inch full touch 2.5D curved display, a flexible TPU strap, and a 10-day standby time.

Both smartwatches are positioned to make a significant impact in the smartwatch market with their combination of technology, design, and affordability. They are part of pTron’s ongoing effort to offer innovative digital solutions in the wearable tech space.

Links for more information: