realme 12 Pro Series 5G Achieves Significant Sales Milestone

realme recently launched its realme 12 Pro Series 5G, marking a notable entry into the mid-premium smartphone segment. The series, which includes the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12 Pro 5G models, witnessed a significant achievement by selling 150,000 units during its first sale on 6th February 2024. This launch is part of realme’s effort to expand its presence in the premium Number Series and cater to the demand for high-quality imaging and design among young consumers.

Key Highlights:

realme 12 Pro Series 5G sells 150,000 units in its first sale.

Achieved a breakthrough in pre-bookings across offline retail channels, Flipkart, and realme.com in the INR 25K-35K price segment.

The launch strengthens realme’s portfolio in the mid-premium smartphone market, offering high-quality imaging and design features.

The realme 12 Pro Series 5G has received considerable attention for its advanced imaging capabilities and premium design, appealing to a younger demographic seeking quality and style in their smartphone choices. This enthusiasm was mirrored in the pre-booking phase, where the series saw an impressive response across various sales platforms, including offline retail channels, Flipkart, and realme.com.