Realme 14 Pro Series 5G: Launch Date, Specifications, Tentative Price, and More

Discover the launch details, specifications, and pricing of the Realme 14 Pro Series 5G set for release on January 16, 2025.

The Realme 14 Pro Series 5G is set to make its debut in India on January 16, 2025. This eagerly awaited series promises to bring cutting-edge technology and features, with the introduction of two models: the standard Realme 14 Pro 5G and the premium Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. Here’s what enthusiasts can expect regarding the camera, battery life, chipset, and anticipated pricing.

India Release Date

According to an official announcement by Realme, the Realme 14 Pro Series 5G will be unveiled at an event scheduled for 12 PM IST on the aforementioned date. Available in unique shades like Pearl White, Suede Grey, Bikaner Purple, and Jaipur Pink—the last two being exclusive to India—the series promises diversity in aesthetics as well.

Advanced Specifications

Recent leaks, including those from tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), have provided a glimpse into the specifications of both the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G models. The Realme 14 Pro 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset and supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. In contrast, the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and offers an impressive 80W SuperVOOC charging capability.

Regarding camera technology, the Realme 14 Pro 5G is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor that includes Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and can record in 4K. It also boasts a 16MP front camera. The Pro+ variant steps it up with a 32MP front shooter and an advanced rear camera array, featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 112-degree ultrawide lens. This model supports 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom.

Enhanced Battery Life and Durability

Both devices in the series are powered by robust 6,000mAh batteries, ensuring extensive usage durations. These models also boast high durability, with water and dust resistance certifications such as IP66, IP68, and IP69.

Innovative Features

A notable innovation in the Pearl White variant is the cold-sensitive colour-changing technology, which displays a Vibrant Blue pattern when the temperature falls below 16°C, adding a dynamic aesthetic that adjusts with the climate.

Pricing and Availability

While official pricing details remain undisclosed, expectations suggest a range similar to the previous Realme 13 Pro series, starting at Rs. 26,999. The Realme 14 Pro Series 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the official Realme India e-store post-launch.

Source.