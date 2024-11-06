Redmi A4, Note 14 Series, and Xiaomi 15 India Launch Details

Get the latest on Redmi A4, Redmi Note 14 series, and Xiaomi 15 India launch dates, expected prices, and specs. Find out when these highly anticipated phones are hitting the Indian market.

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch several new smartphones in India, including the Redmi A4, the Redmi Note 14 series, and the Xiaomi 15. These devices have already been released in China, and their arrival in India is highly anticipated. This news comes amidst a significant management change, with Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B. stepping down to focus on his PhD studies.

Redmi A4: Budget-Friendly with Snapdragon Power

India launch timeline revealed: The Redmi A4 is expected to launch in India in November.

Expected price: Rumors suggest a starting price below Rs 10,000.

Specs: The Redmi A4 is rumored to be the first phone in India with the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor. It may feature a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, a 50MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera, Android 14-based HyperOS 1.0, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C port.

Redmi Note 14 Series: Performance and Features Upgraded

Redmi Note 14 series India launch timeline revealed: The Redmi Note 14 series is expected to launch in India in December, with a possible release between January 10th and 15th.

Expected price: Based on Chinese pricing, the Redmi Note 14 could start around Rs 14,300, the Redmi Note 14 Pro around Rs 17,900, and the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ around Rs 23,900.

Specs: Redmi Note 14: The base model is expected to feature the new MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra chipset, a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, a 50MP main camera, and Android 14-based HyperOS. Redmi Note 14 Pro: This model may come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra chipset, a 50MP main camera, a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging, IP68/69K dust and water resistance, a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display with up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Android 14-based HyperOS. Redmi Note 14 Pro+: The top-tier model could feature a larger 6,200mAh battery with 90W charging, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 50MP telephoto lens, IP68/69K dust and water resistance, a 6.67-inch 120Hz OLED display, and Android 14-based HyperOS.



Xiaomi 15: Flagship Features and Performance

Xiaomi 15 India launch timeline revealed: The Xiaomi 15 is not expected to launch in India before March 2025.

Expected price: Based on Chinese pricing, the Xiaomi 15 could be priced around Rs 52,994 in India.

Specs: The Xiaomi 15 is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 5,400mAh battery with 90W charging, Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, a 6.36-inch OLED display with 3,200 nits peak brightness, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Leadership Transition at Xiaomi India

Muralikrishnan B., the outgoing President of Xiaomi India, will transition to a strategic advisor role while pursuing his PhD. Sudhin Mathur, the newly appointed COO, will take over Muralikrishnan’s responsibilities. Xiaomi aims for a smooth transition and continued success in the Indian market.