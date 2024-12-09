Redmi Note 14 Series, Outdoor Speaker & Buds 6 Launched in India

Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 14 series with flagship camera, AI performance, unmatched durability, Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker & Redmi Buds 6.

Xiaomi has made a significant push to strengthen its presence in the Indian market with a slew of new product launches. Headlining the announcement is the Redmi Note 14 5G series, comprised of three distinct models: the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 14 5G. Each device aims to redefine the mid-range smartphone segment by offering a compelling blend of advanced features and competitive pricing.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Series 5G: Flagship Features, Mid-Range Price

Both the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G prioritize durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 protecting the front display and Gorilla® Glass 7i reinforcing the back. Adding to their robust build, they boast an IP68 rating, signifying resistance against dust and water ingress. Under the hood, Xiaomi HyperOS drives the software experience, introducing AI-powered enhancements like live video subtitles and language translation. The devices also integrate Gemini AI for seamless multitasking and intuitive connectivity.

Visually, both models sport a stunning 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, reaching a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos ensures an immersive multimedia experience. The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G further distinguishes itself with an elegant curved display, enhancing both aesthetics and ergonomics.

In terms of battery life, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G sets a new standard for Xiaomi with its massive 6200mAh battery, the largest ever included in a Xiaomi smartphone. This is complemented by 90W HyperCharge technology for rapid recharging. Its camera system is headlined by a flagship 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor with Super OIS for exceptional low-light photography and sharp image capture. An 8MP Sony ultra-wide camera expands the field of view, while a 50MP 2.5X telephoto lens enables high-quality portrait shots.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, while sharing many similarities with its “Plus” sibling, features a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor. This sensor, coupled with AI-enhanced features like AI Bokeh and Dynamic Shots, promises pro-level photography capabilities. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. Both Pro models demonstrate Xiaomi’s commitment to long-term software support by offering 4 years of software updates.

Redmi Note 14 5G: Elevated Essentials

The Redmi Note 14 5G focuses on delivering a balanced experience with a stylish design and capable performance. Its 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2100 nits peak brightness ensures smooth visuals and vibrant colors even under bright sunlight. The camera system, built around a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor, is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a macro lens for versatile photography. Powering the device is a 5110mAh battery with 45W fast charging, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience.

Expanding the Audio Ecosystem

Beyond smartphones, Xiaomi also introduced two new audio products: the Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker and the Redmi Buds 6. The Xiaomi Sound Outdoor Speaker, recognized with a 2024 Red Dot Award, delivers powerful 30W audio output with dual subwoofers. Its rugged design, highlighted by an IP67 rating, makes it suitable for outdoor use. With a 12-hour battery life and the ability to sync with up to 100 speakers, it caters to a variety of scenarios.

The Redmi Buds 6 prioritize audio quality and noise cancellation. Its dual-driver system combines a 12.4mm dynamic titanium driver and a 5.5mm micro piezoelectric driver for a balanced sound profile. 49dB Hybrid ANC effectively blocks external noise, creating an immersive listening environment. A long battery life of up to 42 hours with the charging case ensures uninterrupted audio enjoyment.

Commitment to “Make in India”

Reinforcing its commitment to local manufacturing, Xiaomi has confirmed that all three Redmi Note 14 5G models, along with the new audio devices, will be manufactured in India under the “Make in India” initiative.

Pricing and Availability

The Redmi Note 14 series and the new audio devices will be available for purchase through various channels, including Mi.com, Flipkart, Amazon.in, Xiaomi Retail stores, and authorized retail partners. Competitive pricing and attractive launch offers aim to make these products accessible to a wide range of consumers.