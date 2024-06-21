Samsung Expands Galaxy S24 Ultra Color Options in India

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a flagship smartphone known for its Titanium frame and 200-megapixel quad rear camera setup, has received a new color option in India. Unveiled earlier this year in January, the phone was initially available in six colors, but a new Titanium Yellow variant has been added to the lineup.

Pricing and Availability

The Titanium Yellow variant is exclusively available through X and comes with the same storage options as the other colors. The base 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 1,29,999, the 512GB model costs Rs. 1,39,999, and the 1TB model is priced at Rs. 1,59,999.S

Specifications and Features

Aside from the new color, the Titanium Yellow version is identical to the other Galaxy S24 Ultra models. It features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate, is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC for Galaxy, and runs on Android 14 with One UI 6.1. The phone also includes Galaxy AI features, an S Pen stylus, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.