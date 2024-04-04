Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Review: Is the Upgrade Worth It?

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus delivers a refined flagship Android experience that’s built for comfort, performance, and lasting value. While its camera and design will feel familiar to S23 Plus owners, the S24 Plus boasts a gorgeous, ultra-bright display, a powerful Exynos 2400 chip that rivals the best, and a battery that will see you through even the busiest days. I’ve thoroughly tested this phone, and let me tell you, this upgrade checks a lot of the right boxes.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Design & build

When it comes to design, this phone stands out for its comfort. Unlike some other models, its corners are designed in such a way that they don’t irritate or poke your hands during use. Its design closely resembles that of the S23 Plus, showing little variation. One notable aspect is the almost invisible bezels, setting a stark contrast to the S24 Ultra, which has noticeably thicker bezels.

The phone features an aluminum frame, a departure from the S24 Ultra’s titanium frame. Despite the different materials, I didn’t observe a significant difference in the build quality between the two. Both materials contribute to a solid and premium feel, but it’s worth mentioning for those who might have a preference.

However, I do have a concern regarding the phone’s durability features, especially considering its price point. At around 1 lakh rupees, I expected it to offer top-notch protection, similar to the Corning Gorilla Armor found on the S24 Ultra. Instead, it comes equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for both the screen and the back panel. While Gorilla Glass Victus 2 is certainly effective protection, one might expect the very best for such an investment.

The back panel, treated with a matte finish, effectively resists fingerprints, maintaining a clean and sleek appearance throughout use. This is a thoughtful design choice, as it keeps the phone looking new for longer without the need for constant cleaning.

Size-wise, the phone might feel slightly larger to some users, but in comparison to other phones with a 6.7-inch display, it’s quite manageable. Its size doesn’t compromise comfort, which is a significant plus for users who value a larger screen for media consumption or productivity.

Additionally, the phone boasts IP68 resistance, meaning it can withstand water immersion up to 1.3 meters for up to 30 minutes. This feature provides peace of mind for users who are prone to accidental spills or enjoy using their phone near water bodies without fear of damage.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Display

If I talk about the display of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, I must say, I’m thoroughly impressed. With its dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, the visuals are nothing short of spectacular. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+, making colors pop like never before and ensuring transitions are buttery smooth.

Even in the brightest sunlight, the display’s peak brightness of 2600 nits makes everything easily visible. It’s a sizable 6.7-inch screen that covers about 91.6% of the front, offering an immersive experience with a sharp 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution and about 513 pixels per inch. Plus, it’s got Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability, which is reassuring.

Comparing it to the previous model, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, there’s a noticeable upgrade in the display department. Interestingly, the S24 Plus shares the same display qualities as the S24 Ultra, proving Samsung’s commitment to excellence in this area.

Currently, in New Delhi’s bright sunlight, the S24 Plus performs flawlessly. The high peak brightness ensures that I face no visibility issues outdoors. One feature I particularly appreciate is the screen’s dimming capability. It’s been a lifesaver when using my phone at night, allowing me to adjust the brightness so it doesn’t disturb my friends’ sleep.

Though its peak brightness isn’t as high as the OnePlus 12’s 4600 nits, I found the 2600 nits on the S24 Plus more than sufficient for clear visibility in direct sunlight. The device defaults to FHD+ resolution, but I can switch it to QHD+ for sharper text, which is a nice touch for reading or browsing.

What’s truly remarkable is the adaptive refresh rate, which can go down to 1Hz when high refresh rates aren’t necessary. This smart use of refresh rate technology not only enhances the viewing experience but also helps conserve battery life, making the S24 Plus a stellar choice for anyone looking for a top-tier smartphone display.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Camera

Having spent some quality time with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, I’ve had the chance to dive deep into its camera capabilities. Right off the bat, it’s evident that the camera hardware hasn’t seen a massive overhaul from its predecessor, the S23 Plus. Equipped with a 50MP main camera, a 10MP telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP selfie shooter, the setup is familiar yet reliable.

In terms of photo quality, the S24 Plus doesn’t disappoint. It captures stunning photos with dynamic colors and impressive detail, both indoors and outdoors. The human subjects come out looking great, with natural color tones and good exposure. Night mode is a standout feature, producing clear, detailed images even in low light. While I didn’t notice a monumental leap from the S23 Plus in overall image quality, the consistency and reliability of the camera’s performance are commendable.

The ultrawide lens, with its 120-degree field of view, does an excellent job of maintaining exposure and color accuracy, especially for human subjects. It performs admirably in low-light conditions, although some images may exhibit noise. However, for the most part, the ultrawide photos are impressive.

Zoom capabilities on the S24 Plus are noteworthy. The 3x optical zoom retains a remarkable amount of detail, and the stability at 30x digital zoom is surprisingly good, making distant subjects readable and clear.

Portrait mode offers versatility with 1x, 2x, and 3x options, and the portrait photos are particularly pleasing, with natural-looking skin tones and the ability to add creative flair through various filters.

The selfie camera is another high point, delivering natural, flattering shots without any noticeable issues. It’s clear that Samsung has prioritized maintaining the quality of front-facing photos.

Video recording capabilities are robust, with the phone supporting 8K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps. The inclusion of portrait and pro video options adds a layer of professional-grade versatility to video creation, allowing for smooth, high-quality footage.

While the overall camera performance is solid, offering great photos and videos, the difference from the S23 Plus isn’t dramatically pronounced. Samsung’s cameras have always been a strong suit, and the S24 Plus is no exception. However, there’s always room for improvement, particularly through software updates, which could further enhance the camera quality. As a Samsung camera enthusiast, I’m hopeful for future enhancements but remain satisfied with the current capabilities of the S24 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Performance & Software

I got the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model with the Exynos 2400 chip. Yeah, I know people have bashed Exynos in the past, but let me tell you, this thing is buttery smooth. I’ve been pushing it hard with hours of Call of Duty Mobile every day, graphics cranked up, and it handles it like a champ. No stutters, freezes, or overheating – impressive!

The benchmark scores back me up. Sure, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 might slightly edge it out in an Antutu test, but who cares? In real-world use, the S24 Plus hangs with the best of them. Plus, that Xclipse 940 GPU is a powerhouse. Frame rates in games are rock-solid. Honestly, this might be the best-performing Samsung I’ve ever owned.

Obviously, I’m not gonna bore you with repeating every AI feature everyone else has been raving about. But let me highlight some that I actually notice and appreciate:

Enhanced Image and Video: The AI-driven Generative Edit feature is a game-changer, allowing me to seamlessly remove unwanted elements from photos, adjust sizes, and even regenerate backgrounds. The Object Eraser and AI-Powered Photo Editing Suggestions further refine the photography experience, making each shot perfect.

Smart Productivity: Note Assist has revolutionized the way I take notes, offering AI-generated summaries and quick note-taking templates. The Samsung Keyboard’s Chat Assist provides real-time suggestions to improve my writing tone and offers translation for 13 languages on the fly.

Seamless Search and Assistance: The Circle to Search feature is incredibly intuitive, helping me find information about anything I highlight on my screen. Browsing Assist and Google AI Integration enhance web browsing and Google Assistant’s functionality, making every interaction smoother.

Enhanced Android Auto: The AI assistance in Android Auto provides concise summaries of long messages and suggests replies, which is incredibly useful for maintaining focus while driving.

Honestly, this whole phone runs on OneUI 6.1 over Android 14, and it’s snappy as hell. Add in the promise of updates all the way up to Android 21, and this phone feels future-proof.

Look, I’m not the type who gets hung up on synthetic benchmarks. I care how the phone performs in my hand, every single day. And this S24 Plus seriously delivers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Battery

Look, I’m not gonna sugarcoat it – I absolutely punish my phone. Social media, constant web browsing, calls, the occasional bit of video streaming. And hey, I keep that screen cranked up to QHD+ resolution, no compromises. Even with my crazy usage pattern, and with AOD on, I’m consistently hitting 7 to 8 hours of screen-on time with this Galaxy S24+. Lighter days? This thing could probably stretch close to two days on a single charge!

Obviously, if I’m really going hard with a super-demanding game, that number goes down a bit. Still, the battery never leaves me sweating.

The 45W fast charging gets the job done, but it’s not a speed demon. Takes about an hour to fill the battery from empty. Wireless charging is fine for overnight, but it’s definitely a slow process. I’ll grab the cable if I need a quick top-up before heading out.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Verdict

If you want a big-screen flagship Android phone that feels amazing to use, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus should be on your radar. It’s comfy to hold, and that 6.7-inch AMOLED screen is ridiculously bright and colorful – perfect for scrolling Instagram or binging Netflix. The new Exynos processor is a beast, and I haven’t been able to slow it down even with the craziest games.

Samsung’s camera game is strong as always, and this time the battery seriously impressed me – I easily get a full day of heavy use. Plus, you’ve got One UI (Samsung’s Android flavor) which is smooth and gets years of updates. Looking for a no-nonsense Android powerhouse? The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus delivers. The Galaxy S24 Plus is available in two variants 12GB RAM + 256GB for Rs. 99,999 and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage for Rs. 1,09,999, respectively.

