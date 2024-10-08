Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Leaked Design & One UI 7.0 Overhaul!

08/10/2024
Sumit Kumar
2 Min Read
Add Comment
08/10/2024
One UI 7.0 696x392 1

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, anticipated to launch around January 2025, is already generating significant buzz. Rumors suggest notable changes to its design and dimensions, including rounded edges and a slimmer profile compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. A recent design mockup shared by tipster Ice Universe offers a sneak peek at the phone’s front design and the upcoming One UI 7.0 interface.

As the top-tier model in the Samsung Galaxy lineup, the Samsung Galaxy Ultra series is known for its S Pen support, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, cutting-edge AI features, and more. It directly competes with Apple’s iPhone Pro Max models.

Design Evolution

The leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra mockup showcases a departure from the sharp corners of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, featuring a more comfortable rounded edges design. The display boasts slim bezels and a centered punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The volume rocker and power button are positioned on the right edge of the device.

One UI 7.0: A Fresh Look

The One UI 7.0 mockup hints at a significant redesign inspired by the iOS 18 aesthetic. The notification panel appears separate from the control centre, which now features widgets with uniform rounded edges. Shortcuts for editing the layout, power, and settings are located in the top right corner, below the battery and network status indicators.

The control centre includes toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, followed by a rectangular layout with additional shortcut toggles. A music player control is positioned below, along with square layouts for brightness and sound controls. Toggles for ‘Smart View Mirror screen’ and ‘Device Control’ are situated at the bottom.

This significant design overhaul suggests that One UI 7.0, expected to debut with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series in 2025, will offer users a fresh and modern interface experience.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts

Sumit Kumar

Sumit Kumar, an alumnus of PDM Bahadurgarh, specializes in tech industry coverage and gadget reviews with 8 years of experience. His work provides in-depth, reliable tech insights and has earned him a reputation as a key tech commentator in national tech space. With a keen eye for the latest tech trends and a thorough approach to every review, Sumit provides insightful and reliable information to help readers stay informed about cutting-edge technology.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Recommended Video

Web Stories

5 Best Smartphones Under 25,000 in October 2024: Lava AGNI 3, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and More
5 Best Smartphones Under 25,000 in October 2024: Lava AGNI 3, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and More
5 Best Mobile Phones Under 15000 October 2024, from Samsung to iQOO
5 Best Mobile Phones Under 15000 October 2024, from Samsung to iQOO
5 Best Camera Phone Under 20,000 in October 2024
5 Best Camera Phone Under 20,000 in October 2024
10 Best Cases and Covers for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus
10 Best Cases and Covers for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus
Apple Diwali Offer: Free Beats Earbuds & Rs 10,000 Cashback on iPhones, MacBook, and More
Apple Diwali Offer: Free Beats Earbuds & Rs 10,000 Cashback on iPhones, MacBook, and More
5 Best Smartwatches Under ₹12,000 in October 2024
5 Best Smartwatches Under ₹12,000 in October 2024
View all stories
5 Best Smartphones Under 25,000 in October 2024: Lava AGNI 3, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion and More 5 Best Mobile Phones Under 15000 October 2024, from Samsung to iQOO 5 Best Camera Phone Under 20,000 in October 2024 10 Best Cases and Covers for iPhone 16 and 16 Plus Apple Diwali Offer: Free Beats Earbuds & Rs 10,000 Cashback on iPhones, MacBook, and More 5 Best Smartwatches Under ₹12,000 in October 2024