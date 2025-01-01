Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Z Flip FE: New Models Spotted Ahead of 2025 Release

Explore the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Z Flip FE set for a 2025 launch, featuring advanced specs and designs.

Samsung is reportedly preparing for the upcoming release of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Z Flip FE, as evidenced by their listings in the GSMA database. Both devices are anticipated to launch in the second half of 2025, enhancing Samsung’s line of popular tech products.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: A Return to Rotating Bezels

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has been registered under the model number SM-L505U. Known for its distinctive rotating bezel, this feature is expected to make a comeback with the new model, offering users an enhanced navigation experience. This move marks a return to the Classic edition that was absent in the Galaxy Watch 7 series, underscoring Samsung’s commitment to reviving favored features.

Galaxy Z Flip FE: Affordable Innovation in Foldable Tech

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip FE has surfaced in the GSMA database with the model number SM-F761B, indicating its status as an international version. Positioned as a more economical alternative within the foldable phone segment, it is poised to join the ranks of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. This model is expected to incorporate the powerful Exynos 2500 series chipset, aiming to deliver a robust performance at a more accessible price point.

Expectations for Samsung’s Upcoming Gadgets

The introduction of these devices is set to enrich Samsung’s already impressive portfolio. Fans of the brand can look forward to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic’s revived rotating bezel and the Galaxy Z Flip FE’s value proposition in the foldable market segment. Both models signify Samsung’s strategic planning for the latter stages of 2025, promising advanced technology and new features that continue the legacy of their predecessors.

Samsung’s strategic updates to its device lineup with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and Galaxy Z Flip FE are poised to make significant impacts in their respective markets. By reviving the beloved rotating bezel in the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic and offering a budget-friendly foldable smartphone with the Galaxy Z Flip FE, Samsung continues to innovate while catering to both premium and budget-conscious consumers. These anticipated releases not only demonstrate Samsung’s ability to blend classic features with modern technology but also its commitment to expanding the accessibility of advanced technology to a broader audience. As 2025 approaches, these devices are expected to set new benchmarks in their categories, reinforcing Samsung’s position as a leader in the tech industry.