Samsung Introduces SSD 990 EVO: Enhanced Storage for Diverse Needs

Samsung has officially launched the SSD 990 EVO, a new internal storage device designed for a range of computing needs including gaming, business, and creative workflows.

Key Highlights:

Sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200 MB/s.

Up to 43% increased performance and 70% improved power efficiency over the previous model.

Supports both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces.

The SSD 990 EVO, introduced by Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, is the latest addition to their solid state drive lineup. This device features enhanced energy efficiency and is aimed at improving everyday computing experiences.

Mr. Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India, stated, “We place our products at the intersection of innovation and practicality, aiming to design products that enhance computing experiences for users. The SSD 990 EVO is a versatile, high-performance, and reliable solution for consumers’ data storage needs.”

The 990 EVO boasts a performance improvement of up to 43% compared to its predecessor, the 970 EVO Plus. It also offers sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and write speeds up to 4,200 MB/s. With up to 700K IOPS for random read and 800K IOPS for write speeds, the SSD is designed for fast loading speeds and quick access to large files.

In terms of power efficiency, the 990 EVO shows a 70% improvement over the 970 EVO Plus. This enhancement allows for extended usage on PCs without excessive battery drain. Additionally, it supports Modern Standby1, providing an instant on/off function with uninterrupted internet connectivity in low-power states.

To manage thermal conditions, the 990 EVO incorporates a heat spreader label, ensuring consistent high-level operations without compromising drive integrity.

The SSD 990 EVO is compatible with both PCIe 4.0 x4 and PCIe 5.0 x2 interfaces, making it a future-proof solution for upcoming computing needs. It is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities.

Samsung also offers its Magician software, providing tools for data migration, drive health monitoring, and timely firmware updates for the 990 EVO and other Samsung SSDs.

The SSD 990 EVO is available in black and is priced at INR 9999 for the 1TB variant and INR 16699 for the 2TB variant. It can be purchased at electronics retail stores and online platforms. Additionally, a 5-year limited warranty is provided with the product.