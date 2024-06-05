Samsung Leak Reveals Cheaper Galaxy Watch FE

Samsung is set to launch the budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE, offering core smartwatch features at a lower price point. Expected in late July 2024.

In a strategic move to expand its wearable lineup, Samsung is set to launch a more affordable version of its popular smartwatch series, the Galaxy Watch FE. Leaks suggest that this new model will be based on the earlier Galaxy Watch 4 but will come with updated internals and a few minor upgrades. This move is likely aimed at providing consumers with a budget-friendly option without compromising too much on functionality.

What We Know So Far

According to multiple sources, the Galaxy Watch FE will feature the Exynos W920 processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage, similar to the Galaxy Watch 4. It will run on Wear OS powered by Samsung’s One UI Watch 5.0, ensuring compatibility with Android devices running OS11 or higher​.

The watch will boast a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels. In terms of design, it will retain the aluminum body and IP68 water resistance rating, making it durable and suitable for various activities. Additionally, it will include a suite of sensors for health tracking, such as accelerometers, barometers, and heart rate monitors​.

Pricing and Availability

While the exact pricing is yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that the Galaxy Watch FE will be positioned between the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 in terms of cost. This could place it in a competitive range against other budget-friendly smartwatches from brands like Garmin and Fitbit. The expected launch date is rumored to be in late July 2024, aligning with Samsung’s typical release schedule for its wearable devices.

Why This Makes Sense

Samsung’s decision to introduce a Fan Edition (FE) version of its smartwatch mirrors the strategy it has successfully applied to its smartphone and tablet lines. By offering a more affordable variant, Samsung can cater to a broader audience, particularly those who seek the core functionalities of a smartwatch without the premium price tag. This approach not only makes smartwatches more accessible but also strengthens Samsung’s position in the mid-range market segment.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is poised to be a significant addition to Samsung’s wearable lineup, providing a balance between cost and performance. With its anticipated launch just around the corner, consumers looking for a budget-friendly yet capable smartwatch will have a promising new option to consider.