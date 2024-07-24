Home News Samsung Pioneering AI Transformation in Smartphone Landscape

Samsung Pioneering AI Transformation in Smartphone Landscape

Samsung invests heavily in AI smartphones, hinting at radical changes. New AI features debut in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung, is reportedly spearheading a new era of smartphone technology with a significant investment in artificial intelligence (AI). These upcoming AI-powered devices are rumored to bring about radical changes to the current smartphone landscape.

AI at the Forefront of Samsung’s R&D

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, has revealed the company’s dedication to this innovative endeavor. A considerable portion of Samsung MX’s research and development budget is now allocated to these AI smartphones. While details remain under wraps, Roh hinted at a departure from traditional designs, potentially encompassing novel form factors, varying display sizes, cutting-edge sensors, or the integration of dedicated neural processing units (NPUs).

Recent AI Advancements in Samsung Galaxy Foldables

Samsung’s recent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 showcased a glimpse of the company’s AI capabilities. These devices introduced new AI features, such as the ‘Sketch to Image’ functionality in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which utilizes the S Pen and AI to transform sketches into realistic artwork. Both models also incorporate ‘Note Assist,’ an AI tool for recording, transcribing, and summarizing notes.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts an AI-powered ProVisual Engine in its cameras, enhancing image quality by detecting objects, analyzing lighting, and isolating facial features.

Future of AI Smartphones at Samsung

Samsung’s foray into AI-powered smartphones marks a pivotal moment in the company’s product strategy. However, it’s yet to be seen whether these devices will establish a new product line or supersede existing flagship models. This move signifies Samsung’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of mobile technology, pushing the boundaries of innovation.

