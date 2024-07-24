Samsung Pioneering AI Transformation in Smartphone Landscape

Samsung invests heavily in AI smartphones, hinting at radical changes. New AI features debut in Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung, is reportedly spearheading a new era of smartphone technology with a significant investment in artificial intelligence (AI). These upcoming AI-powered devices are rumored to bring about radical changes to the current smartphone landscape.

AI at the Forefront of Samsung’s R&D

TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Experience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, has revealed the company’s dedication to this innovative endeavor. A considerable portion of Samsung MX’s research and development budget is now allocated to these AI smartphones. While details remain under wraps, Roh hinted at a departure from traditional designs, potentially encompassing novel form factors, varying display sizes, cutting-edge sensors, or the integration of dedicated neural processing units (NPUs).

Recent AI Advancements in Samsung Galaxy Foldables

Samsung’s recent launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 showcased a glimpse of the company’s AI capabilities. These devices introduced new AI features, such as the ‘Sketch to Image’ functionality in the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which utilizes the S Pen and AI to transform sketches into realistic artwork. Both models also incorporate ‘Note Assist,’ an AI tool for recording, transcribing, and summarizing notes.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts an AI-powered ProVisual Engine in its cameras, enhancing image quality by detecting objects, analyzing lighting, and isolating facial features.

Future of AI Smartphones at Samsung

Samsung’s foray into AI-powered smartphones marks a pivotal moment in the company’s product strategy. However, it’s yet to be seen whether these devices will establish a new product line or supersede existing flagship models. This move signifies Samsung’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of mobile technology, pushing the boundaries of innovation.