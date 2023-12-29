Samsung Unveils Galaxy A15 5G and A25 5G in India

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G in India, expanding its 2024 Galaxy A series. This launch introduces new models with upgraded features at competitive prices. The Galaxy A15 5G follows the successful Galaxy A14 5G, while the Galaxy A25 5G showcases a Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster technology, a 50MP triple camera setup, and a 5000mAh battery, among other features.

Key Highlights:

Galaxy A25 5G features a Super AMOLED display with Vision Booster and a 50MP triple camera setup.

Both models come with a range of photo-editing tools like Single Take, Remaster, and Object Eraser.

Enhanced security through Knox Vault, offering features like Auto Blocker, Privacy Dashboard, and Samsung Passkey.

Both models are future-ready with up to 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

The Galaxy A15 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, while the A25 5G uses an Exynos 1280.

Both models offer a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging and adaptive power-saving mode.

Samsung’s Senior Director, Mobile Business, Aditya Babbar, emphasized the brand’s commitment to delivering innovative features at an affordable price, noting the popularity of the Galaxy A series in India.

The design of both models reflects Samsung’s signature aesthetic, with the Galaxy A15 5G featuring a ‘glastic’ back panel with a haze finish and the Galaxy A25 5G boasting a glossy prism pattern back panel. Each model has a unique silhouette for enhanced grip and will be available in multiple color options. The displays on both models are equipped with a Vision Booster for clear visibility and an Eye Comfort Shield to reduce blue light exposure.

Both smartphones come with advanced camera capabilities. The Galaxy A25 5G’s 50MP (OIS) triple camera setup promises high-resolution, shake-free photos and videos. The camera’s editing features include Single Take, which generates multiple photos and video clips from one shot, and Remaster, which uses AI to enhance images. The Object Eraser tool allows users to remove unwanted elements from their photos.

In terms of security, the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G are equipped with the Knox Security platform. This includes features like a Privacy Dashboard and Samsung Passkey, and the Knox Vault chipset protects sensitive data. The Secure Folder feature offers encrypted storage for private files.

The Galaxy A series also provides a seamless Galaxy Experience with features like Quick Share for easy file sharing, Private Share for secure content sharing, and Samsung Wallet for convenient payment and ID storage.

The devices offer 8GB of memory and come in 128GB/256GB storage options. Both models promise a long-lasting battery life of up to two days and support 25W fast charging.

Finally, the pricing and availability details are provided, with various offers available for different variants of the Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G. The phones will be available starting January 1, 2024, across various retail outlets and online platforms.