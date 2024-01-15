Samsung Unveils Offers on Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G Models

Samsung, India’s leading consumer electronics brand, has announced new offers on their Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G smartphones. This announcement, made in Gurugram, India on January 15, 2024, highlights the brand’s commitment to providing value to its consumers through competitive pricing and advanced features.

Key Highlights:

Galaxy A34 5G now starts at INR 25999, down from its original price of INR 30999.

Galaxy A54 5G available at INR 33499, reduced from the starting price of INR 38999.

Offers include instant cashback and additional bank cashback for Axis Bank card users.

Both models feature spill and splash resistance with an IP67 rating, and dust resistance.

The Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G include high-quality cameras and the ‘Nightography’ feature.

Devices come with long-lasting 5000 mAh batteries and enhanced features like Samsung Wallet and Voice Focus.

Equipped with Super AMOLED displays and Samsung Knox security.

Customers can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G at an effective price of INR 25999, which includes an instant cashback of INR 3500 and an additional INR 1500 bank cashback for Axis Bank card users. Similarly, the Galaxy A54 5G, originally starting at INR 38999, is now available for INR 33499. This price reduction is accompanied by an instant cashback of INR 3500 and a bank cashback of INR 2000, also applicable for Axis Bank card users.

Both smartphones are designed to be durable, with an IP67 rating for spill and splash resistance and dust resistance. The Galaxy A54 5G features a 50MP OIS primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the A34 5G includes a 48MP OIS primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Both models are equipped with a 5MP macro lens.

The devices are notable for their long battery life, with a 5000 mAh capacity, and offer a range of features including Samsung Wallet, Voice Focus, and dual Dolby engineered stereo speakers. The displays on both models are enhanced with Super AMOLED technology and 1000 Nits brightness, along with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth transitions. Additionally, they are secured with Samsung’s defense-grade security platform Knox and offer four OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G are available in various memory variants and colors, with additional offers on each model. These smartphones can be purchased across retail stores, Samsung.com, and other online platforms.