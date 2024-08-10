Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Back on Sale After Quality Concerns Addressed

After a brief hiatus due to reported quality issues, Samsung’s highly anticipated Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are finally available for purchase in select regions, including India. The delay stemmed from concerns raised by early users about the durability of the included silicone eartips, which were prone to tearing when removed from the earbuds. Samsung promptly responded by suspending deliveries to address the issue.

Initially slated for a July 24th launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and other ecosystem products, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro faced an unexpected setback. However, Samsung has now rectified the quality concerns and resumed sales, much to the relief of eager customers. The earbuds are currently listed on Samsung’s online store in India, and the company has also reportedly started shipping them to customers who pre-booked the device.

For those interested in purchasing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, they are available in two stylish color options: Silver and White. The earbuds are priced at Rs 19,999 in India, but Samsung is currently offering attractive introductory offers to sweeten the deal. Customers can avail of a Rs 3,000 discount on select bank cards, and there’s also a no-cost EMI plan for up to 18 months, making the earbuds more accessible.

The Galaxy Buds 3 series boasts a sleek new “Blade” design and incorporates advanced Galaxy AI technology to optimize sound quality based on both the user’s preferences and their surrounding environment. The earbuds also offer an enhanced adaptive noise cancellation experience, continuously monitoring and adjusting to ambient sounds to provide a truly immersive listening experience. Other notable features include upgraded two-way speakers with planar tweeters and dual amplifiers, ensuring exceptional sound quality across the entire frequency range.

Despite the initial delay, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now back on track and ready to deliver a premium audio experience to users. With their impressive features, stylish design, and competitive pricing, they are poised to become a popular choice among audiophiles and casual listeners alike.