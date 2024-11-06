Skoda Kylaq Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 7.89 Lakh

Skoda Kylaq launched in India with prices starting from Rs 7.89 lakh. The entry-level SUV boasts a stylish design, feature-rich interior, and a 1-liter turbo-petrol engine. Explore its features, specifications, and rivals.

Skoda has introduced its newest SUV, the Kylaq, to the Indian market with an introductory price starting at Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Kylaq Skoda’s entry-level SUV offering in India. While bookings commence on December 2, 2024, customers can expect deliveries to begin on January 27, 2025, after the SUV’s debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The Kylaq will be available in four trim levels: Classic, Signature, Signature Plus, and Prestige.

Design and Features

The Kylaq’s design shares similarities with its larger sibling, the Kushaq, particularly with the split-LED headlights and wraparound LED taillights. The front fascia features Skoda’s signature butterfly grille and a prominent bumper with a honeycomb pattern.

Inside, the Kylaq sports a black and grey color scheme accented with silver and chrome elements. Notable features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, and ventilated front seats.

Safety and Powertrain

Skoda has prioritized safety in the Kylaq, equipping it with six airbags as standard, along with electronic stability control (ESC) and traction control.

Under the hood, the Kylaq is powered by a 1-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates 115 PS of power and 178 Nm of torque. This engine, also found in the Kushaq and Slavia, can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Market Positioning

The Kylaq is poised to compete in the bustling sub-4m SUV segment in India. Its rivals include popular models like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, and Renault Kiger. It will also challenge sub-4m crossovers such as the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

The Skoda Kylaq appears to be a well-rounded package, combining stylish design, a C with modern features, and a peppy powertrain. Its competitive pricing further strengthens its appeal in the crowded sub-4m SUV segment. With its launch, Skoda aims to expand its reach in the Indian market and attract buyers looking for a premium yet affordable SUV. The Kylaq’s success will depend on factors such as the final pricing of all variants, fuel efficiency, and real-world performance.