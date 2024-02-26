Smart Node Unveils Wifi-Enabled Curtain Motor “Curtain Flow”

Smart Node, a prominent home automation brand, announced the launch of its Wifi-based Curtain Motor, “Curtain Flow,” marking a significant advancement in home automation. This new product aims to transform the interaction and management of window curtains in households throughout India, offering a blend of convenience and intelligent control.

Key Highlights:

“Curtain Flow” allows for programmed schedules, enabling automatic opening and closing of curtains at set times and speeds.

It features voice-activated control, compatible with Alexa and Google Home, for hands-free operation.

The device provides real-time feedback on curtain position and can be controlled remotely via the Smart Node app.

Smart Node introduced its latest product in the home automation sector, the “Curtain Flow.” Designed to offer users enhanced control over their window curtains, this motorized unit simplifies scheduling for opening and closing curtains, adjusting to preferred times and speeds, and ensuring a balance between privacy, light control, and aesthetic appeal.

Parth Shah, Co-founder of Smart Node, expressed his enthusiasm for the new launch, stating, “Curtain Flow aims to deliver a custom and effortless home automation experience. With features such as live updates on curtain positions and scheduled adjustments to match lighting conditions, we’re offering a level of customization and control previously unseen in curtain functionality. This innovation is a step towards simplifying daily routines while enhancing the overall comfort and lifestyle.”

The “Curtain Flow” motor is designed for ease of use and integrates seamlessly with other smart home devices. Through the Smart Node app, users can control their curtains remotely, set preferences, and create scenes for different times of the day or occasions. Additionally, its compatibility with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home facilitates a convenient, hands-free user experience.

Smart Node’s introduction of the “Curtain Flow” reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to developing intuitive, user-centric products that enhance living spaces’ comfort, security, and efficiency. Based in Vadodara, Smart Node continues to lead in the smart home technology field, focusing on innovations that contribute to more comfortable and efficient residential and commercial environments.