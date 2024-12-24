Smartphones That Make the Perfect Christmas Present

Discover the best smartphones for Christmas 2024. From the realme GT 7 Pro to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, find sleek designs, advanced cameras & festive offers!

With Christmas fast approaching, the search for the ideal gift begins. For tech enthusiasts, smartphones make a perfect choice, offering a combination of style, performance, and innovative features. The latest smartphones in 2024 boast cutting-edge technology, from high-speed processors to advanced cameras and immersive displays. Whether it’s for gaming, photography, or productivity, these devices cater to diverse needs, ensuring a seamless and remarkable experience. Below are some of the top smartphones that can light up the holiday season and make an excellent Christmas present for your loved ones.

realme GT 7 Pro

Celebrate this festive season with the realme GT 7 Pro, a smartphone designed to impress tech lovers. Equipped with India’s first Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, the device ensures top-notch performance, including an AnTuTu score of up to 3M, making it a gaming powerhouse. The 50MP periscope portrait camera is perfect for capturing holiday moments, while the underwater photography mode offers unique ways to preserve your Christmas memories. The massive 5800mAh battery keeps you powered throughout celebrations, and the 120W SUPERVOOC charging ensures minimal downtime.

Shoppers can avail of exciting offers like an exchange offer of INR 3000, 6 months of No-cost EMI, and a free Techlife Studio H1 with select variants on realme.com. The device comes in two classy colors: Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey, with storage options of 12GB+256GB (INR 56,999) and 16GB+512GB (INR 62,999). Additional deals, including a bank offer of INR 3000 and an exchange offer of up to INR 5000, are available on Amazon.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra brings elegance and power together. Featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, it delivers seamless performance and exceptional gaming capabilities. The AI-powered triple camera system includes a 50MP primary lens, 64MP telephoto lens, and 50MP ultrawide lens, along with a 50MP front camera, ensuring stunning photography. Its 6.7-inch Super 1.5K pOLED display with 2500 nits brightness provides a vibrant visual experience, while the 4500mAh battery and 125W TurboPower charging keep you connected.

Available in three color options: Nordic Woods, Peach Fuzz, and Forest Grey, the device is priced at INR 49,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant, with offers on motorola.in and Flipkart.

iQOO 13

The iQOO 13 5G is a performance-centric smartphone, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring seamless multitasking and gaming. While it lacks the periscope lens from last year’s model, it continues to deliver vibrant portrait shots and excellent overall camera performance.

Available in colors Legend and Nardo Grey, the device comes in two storage variants: 12GB+256GB (INR 52,999) and 16GB+512GB (INR 56,999). Buyers can find this smartphone on iqoo.com and Amazon, with exciting festive offers.

OnePlus 12R

The OnePlus 12R offers a blend of premium features and affordability, making it a great choice for Christmas gifting. Its 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED ProXDR Display ensures an immersive viewing experience, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset delivers outstanding performance. With a 5500mAh battery and 100W SUPERVOOC charging, users can enjoy uninterrupted usage. The AI Eraser tool enhances photos effortlessly, and the dual-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, captures stunning images.

The OnePlus 12R is available in Cool Blue and Iron Gray, with the 8GB+128GB variant priced at INR 38,999. It is available on OnePlus.in and Amazon with festive discounts.

Final Thoughts

This Christmas, let technology enhance your celebrations by gifting one of these exceptional smartphones. Whether it’s the high-performance realme GT 7 Pro, the photography-centric Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the gaming powerhouse iQOO 13, or the versatile OnePlus 12R, there’s a smartphone for every tech enthusiast. With festive deals and offers, these devices not only provide incredible value but also bring joy and convenience to the holiday season.