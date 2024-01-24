Sony India Rolls Out Republic Day Promotions on Electronics

In celebration of Republic Day, Sony India has unveiled a series of promotional offers across a variety of products including televisions, audio devices, and gaming consoles. These offers are available through Sony retail outlets, their online store, and major e-commerce platforms until 28th January 2024, or while supplies last.

Key Highlights:

Discounts up to 30% and instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000 on select BRAVIA televisions.

Two-year warranty and one free EMI on specific BRAVIA TV models.

Significant price reductions on headphones, earbuds, and gaming headphones, including additional cashback offers.

Substantial discounts on Bluetooth and party speakers, with savings and cashback.

Promotional offers on various soundbars, featuring reduced prices and cashbacks.

Limited-time PS5 console bundle discounts for Republic Day.

Sony India‘s Republic Day sales encompass an extensive range of products. For BRAVIA televisions, customers can expect discounts of up to 30%, instant cashback up to Rs. 20,000, a two-year warranty on select models, and an offer of one free EMI. The fixed EMI scheme starts as low as Rs. 3,995.

In the personal audio category, there are price reductions and additional cashback on various models of noise-cancellation headphones, wireless headphones, truly wireless earbuds, and gaming headphones. For example, the WH-1000XM4 headphones are available at Rs. 19,990 with an additional Rs. 2,000 cashback, down from their original price of Rs. 29,990.

Sony is also offering deals on Bluetooth and party speakers. The SRS-XE300 Bluetooth speaker, originally priced at Rs. 24,990, is now available for Rs. 12,990 with a Rs. 3,000 cashback. Similar offers are available for other models in this category.

Soundbar promotions include various models like the HT-S20R, HT-A7000, and HT-A3000, with significant price reductions and cashback offers. For instance, the HT-A9 soundbar is now priced at Rs. 99,999, down from Rs. 1,69,990, with a Rs. 9,999 cashback.

Additionally, PlayStation India has announced a limited-period offer on select PS5 console bundles, including the PS5 Cricket24 bundle, PS5 EAFC24 bundle, and PS5 Call of Duty Modern Warfare III bundle, with a discount of ₹4,000. These offers are available across Sony Centers, Amazon, Flipkart, and other participating retailers.