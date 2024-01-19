Streaming on TV Gains Popularity Among Indian Viewers: NielsenIQ Study

A recent study by NielsenIQ, commissioned by Amazon, has shed light on the streaming habits of Indian audiences. The research, focusing on TV streaming trends, uncovers a significant shift towards watching online content on television sets.

Key Highlights:

78% of respondents favor streaming on TVs using various devices over other options like smartphones and laptops.

Weekend binge-watching is popular, with 66% streaming for over five hours daily.

A majority (97%) prefer streaming around dinner time, often with family members.

Comedy is the top genre among viewers, followed by sports, thrillers, and romantic content.

Key features valued in TV streaming include lag-free experience and a broad range of OTT apps.

The study, conducted across major Indian cities in December 2023, involved 800 respondents aged 25-45 from socio-economic level A. It reveals that 78% of participants prefer streaming online content on their televisions through devices such as streaming sticks, smart TVs, and set-top boxes. This preference is attributed to the superior video and sound quality offered by TVs and the comfort of accessing a wide array of content from various OTT providers.

The research indicates a trend of extended viewing during weekends, with 66% of respondents streaming for more than five hours daily, compared to less than three hours on weekdays. Additionally, 97% of the participants preferred to stream content on TV around dinner time, often in the company of family, especially spouses and children.

The most popular content genre among the respondents was comedy, followed by sports, thrillers, romantic films, horror, international TV shows, and news. The study also highlights the importance of a lag-free streaming experience and a wide range of OTT applications as critical factors for viewers when streaming on TV.

Parag Gupta, Director and Country Manager of Amazon Devices India, commented on the evolution of online video streaming and consumer habits, emphasizing the role of the television as the preferred screen for content viewing. He highlighted the features of the Fire TV stick, such as faster streaming, simpler content discovery with Alexa’s universal voice search, and access to a vast range of apps.

A parallel study by NielsenIQ in October 2023 supported these findings, suggesting that Fire TV offers an advanced TV streaming experience to customers. This study involved 311 respondents in major Indian cities and focused on a similar demographic.

The report also includes a disclaimer, noting the limitations of the estimates and values presented, which might not fully represent Amazon’s market position or the impact of competitors. It is clarified that the conclusions, views, and findings have not been verified by Amazon, and the shares noted are estimates by Nielsen.